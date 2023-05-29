Shop the best 40+ Memorial Day deals today at Lowe's—save on Whirlpool, LG and Ring
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Memorial Day 2023 is today, and that means this is the perfect opportunity for barbecues and outdoor shindigs. In order to prepare, head to Lowe's right now and start saving big on fire pits, patio furniture, power tools, kitchen appliances and so much more.
Shop Lowe's Memorial Day deals
➤Amazon Memorial Day sale: Shop 80+ best Memorial Day deals at Amazon—save on Apple, Waterpik and Skullcandy
Keep scrolling and find some of our favorite deals on outdoor grills, mowers and faucets from Lowe's for summer 2023.
Featured Lowe's Memorial Day deals
Whirlpool Electric Dryer
In need of new appliances this summer? You can save big on a Reviewed-approved dryer from Lowe's right now during the retailer's Memorial Day sale. Get the Whirlpool electric dryer today for $201 off, bringing the item's $699 list price is just $498 for a limited time. Our reviewers loved the simplicity of this Whirlpool appliance and enjoyed its sensor-based cycle that lets you control how dry you want your clothes.
Sanstar Wicker Hammock Chair
Relax out on your patio this Memorial Day in a super comfortable hammock chair from Lowe's. The wicker chair comes in six colors and has a cozy gray cushion, making it the perfect spot to sit outside. Plus, the item's $294 list price is $199.99 right now, as Lowe's is offering $94.01 off the chair as part of the brand's Memorial Day sale.
$199.99 at Lowe's (Save $94.01)
Lowe's patio furniture Memorial Day deals
Style Selections Davenport Stackable Frame Stationary Dining Chair for $79.98 (Save $8.02)
Sanstar Wicker Hammock Chair with Stand and Dark Gray Cushion for $199.99 (Save $94.01)
Origin 21 Brynlee 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set for $348 (Save $80)
Nuu Garden 5-Piece Brown Bar Height Patio Set for $548.99 (Save $61)
Cambridge Casual Tulle Wood Outdoor Daybed with Oyster Cushion for $709.01 (Save $154.99)
Style Selections Elliot Creek 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set for $848 (Save $100)
allen + roth Townsend 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $1,458 (Save $190)
Shop patio furniture deals at Lowe's
Lowe's outdoor grills and fire pit Memorial Day deals
Char-Broil Performance Series Black 4-Burner Gas Grill for $199 (Save $50)
Sego Lily Cheyenne 32-Inch Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $222.95 (Save $348.71)
Blue Rhino 32-Inch Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $299 (Save $150)
Mod Furniture 25-Inch Bronze Portable Tabletop Steel Natural Gas Fire Pit Table for $309 (Save $40)
Ninja Woodfire 7-in-1 Outdoor Grill & Smoker for $329.99 (Save $40)
➤Hot deal: Get 40% off our favorite GreenPan cookware at this Memorial Day weekend sale
Lowe's appliance Memorial Day deals
Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking for $279 (Save $130)
Whirlpool High Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $498 (Save $201)
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer for $648 (Save $251)
Samsung French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $1,499 (Save $700)
LG Smart French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,899 (Save $900)
Whirlpool 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $1,999 (Save $1,000)
Shop appliance deals at Lowe's
Lowe's tool and equipment Memorial Day deals
Craftsman V20 2-Piece Max Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit for $99 (Save $50)
Skil 40-Volt Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $149 (Save $50)
Ego Power+ 56-Volt 15-Inch Telescopic Cordless String Trimmer for $199 (Save $20)
Kobalt 80-Volt Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $199 (Save $70)
Skil Pwr Core 40-Volt Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower 6 for $349 (Save $50)
Ego Power+ Select Cut 56-Volt Self-propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $599 (Save $150)
Ego Power+ Z6 42-Inch Lithium Ion Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $4,499 (Save $1,000)
Shop tool and equipment deals at Lowe's
Lowe's smart home Memorial Day deals
Honeywell Home Programmable White Thermostat for $69.99 (Save $30)
Ring Spotlight Outdoor Smart Security Camera for $159.99 (Save $30)
Honeywell Home White Thermostat and Room Sensor for $189.99 (Save $20)
Shop smart home deals at Lowe's
➤Memorial Day 2023: What stores are open and closed?
Lowe's home improvement Memorial Day deals
allen + roth Harlow Matte Black 2-Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet for $79 (Save $10)
Moen Lindor Nickel 2-Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet for $139 (Save $20)
Project Source 30-Inch White Single Sink Bathroom Vanity for $189 (Save $10)
Style Selections Dolton 24-Inch Natural Oak Single Sink Bathroom Vanity for $279 (Save $220)
Shop Lowe's Memorial Day deals
When is Memorial Day 2023?
Memorial Day 2023 is today, May 29. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.
What are the best deals on Memorial Day?
Right now is a great time to shop for big-ticket items at Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's and more! During this three-day weekend, you'll find epic discounts on kitchen essentials, tech, furniture and more. If you're looking for sales on other home essentials, we're also tracking incredible deals on mattresses, patio furniture and home appliances.
What are the best Memorial Day deals at Lowe's?
Whether you're in the market for a deck chair or a brand new bathroom vanity, Lowe's has you covered with its current Memorial Day sale. We love the home improvement brand's deals on Reviewed-approved appliances like this Whirlpool electric dryer as well as its discounts on comfy patio furniture. Ready to start saving hundreds at Lowe's? Shop the Memorial Day deals now for markdowns on everything from lawn mowers to gas fire pits.
Memorial Day 2023: Shopping guide
Best Memorial Day 2023 deals: 60+ best sales on patio furniture, appliances, tech and more
Memorial Day patio furniture deals: 30+ discounts on patio sets, outdoor sofas and umbrellas
Amazon Memorial Day deals: 75+ deals on Apple, Waterpik and Ninja
Walmart Memorial Day sale: 55+ deals on Beats, Dyson and Ovios
Best Buy Memorial Day sale: 25+ deals on Nintendo, Samsung and Lenovo
Memorial Day appliance deals: 10 best appliance sales at Lowe's, Home Depot and Samsung
Memorial Day mattress sales: Savings at Mattress Firm, Casper and Purple
Memorial Day TV deals: The best deals on screens from LG, Vizio and more
Memorial Day fashion deals: 40+ fashion sales at Coach, lululemon and Macy's
Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Lowe's Memorial Day sale: 40+ deals on tools and appliances