Shop the best Amazon laptop deals on Apple, Acer, Lenovo and more

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals on Apple, Acer, Lenovo and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.​​

Summer sales are here with tons of early back-to-school savings. If you're looking to upgrade your tech for school or work, we've found the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals to shop today. Ahead of the big Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 11, we're tracking Reviewed-approved discounts on Apple MacBooks, Lenovo Chromebooks and more. From powerful gaming laptops to compact computers that you can take on-the-go, check out the best Amazon deals below.

Shop Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

From student-approved Chromebooks to powerful laptops you can use to update complex spreadsheets and play your favorite computer games, these Amazon laptop deals run the gamut. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best laptops on sale that we recommend ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

➤Amazon deals: 196+ best Amazon deals you can shop ahead of Prime Day 2023

1. Acer Swift X 14

Get $170 off one of our favorite laptops of the year with this Amazon deal.

Want a powerful personal computer for a great deal? Right now, Amazon is offering $170 off the Acer Swift X 14, which is our experts' favorite overall laptop under $1,000. With over nine hours of battery life and a solid frame rate, this laptop is one of the best value options on the market this year.

$899 at Amazon (Save $170)

2. Apple MacBook Air 2020

Shop this Amazon Prime laptop deal to save on one of our favorite MacBooks.

School might be out for most people, but that doesn't mean you can't start saving for next semester. At Amazon, you can snag the 2020 Apple MacBook Air for $799.99, which is $199.01 down from the laptop's original price tag of $999. Our reviewers loved this MacBook for its battery life and incredible design, and even named it their favorite laptop under $1,000 for students.

$799.99 at Amazon (Save $199.01)

3. Acer Aspire 5

Snag one of our favorite low-budget Acer laptops on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Our reviewers loved the Acer Aspire 5, and with its current price tag you will too. Today at Amazon, you can get the 2021 laptop for just $507.80, which is $142.19 off its $649.99 list price. This Acer laptop comes with plenty of ports and a light enough body to make it a great personal computer.

$507.80 at Amazon (Save $142.19)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

4. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Save big on a highly-rated Lenovo laptop when you shop this Amazon deal.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 combines power, sophistication and value all into one laptop. For that reason, our reviewers named it as one of the best laptops available for under $500. And right now, you can get it for under $350 with a 20% discount thanks to this Amazon Prime deal.

$340.99 at Amazon (Save $89)

5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2

Save $200 on a 2023 Apple MacBook that's one of our favorites of the year.

Apple knows how to make sleek and stylish laptops, and the MacBook Pro 14 M2 is no exception. In fact, this 2023 laptop has some of the best battery life and HDR display our reviewers have seen all year. They named the MacBook Pro 14 M2 one of their favorite laptops of 2023 and you can get it today for $200 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

$1,799.99 at Amazon (Save $200)

6. Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-Inch FHD Laptop

Save $220 on the Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-Inch FHD Laptop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is super powerful and compact, employing an Intel Core i3 Processor and a streamlined bezel on two sides. Users love the larger display and the physical shutter for your webcam when you’re off-camera. Amazon has this laptop with 20GB of high-bandwidth RAM and 1TB of space to help you run multiple applications, transfer data and process high-performance graphics on sale for just $369 ahead of Prime Day, the lowest price we've seen in months.

$369 at Amazon (Save $220)

7. Sgin 15.6-Inch 512GB Windows 11 Laptop

Shop this Amazon Prime Day deal to save 74% on the best-selling Sgin laptop.

The 15.6-inch Sgin laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, uses a powerful Intel Celeron N5095 processor and features 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage space. With thousands of positive reviews, this laptop is equipped to handle multiple applications and multimedia workflows with ease. Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can save a whopping 74% on the best-selling laptop.

$309.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $1,024)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will be Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals leading up to the event and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals?

This year's Amazon Prime Day is expected to include laptop deals on several of the best laptops we've ever tested. If you're on a budget, opt for the Acer Swift X 14, which is our experts' favorite overall laptop under $1,000. The laptop has an impressive battery life, great multi-core performance and strong GPU performance. For a reliable laptop that can handle a heavy workload, consider the Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2, currently $200 off.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: Save on Apple, Acer, Lenovo and more