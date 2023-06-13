Shop the best appliance sales ahead of 4th of July 2023 at Lowe's, Samsung and more

Save big on appliance deals ahead of Independence Day 2023 at Lowe's, Maytag and more.

The summer weather is heating up and so are the appliance deals! Right now, you can score major discounts when you're shopping for your home ahead of 4th of July at Lowe's, The Home Depot, Samsung, AJ Madison and more.

Shop Best Buy appliance deals

Right now, you can get top-rated appliances from some of our favorite online retailers with speedy shipping and detailed insight on each device. Some of those appliances are available at their lowest prices of the year ahead of the summer season. Check out the best early 4th of July appliance sales now to find home essentials at prices that won't break your budget.

Featured early 4th of July appliance deals

Samsung Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

This sleek Samsung dryer is less than $500 today.

Samsung appliances are sleek and long-lasting, and if you've been on the hunt for a solid new dryer, this model is on sale for less than $500 ahead of the 4th of July. This dryer features Steam Sanitize+, which can provide powerful bacteria- and pollen-fighting abilities without ruining clothes, and Sensor Dry technologies, which can prevent over-drying your clothing.

$499 at Samsung (Save $700)

Frigidaire Four-Piece Appliance Package

Shop four appliances for less than $3,000 right now.

Why pick up one appliance when you could stock up on a whole suite? If your kitchen is due for an upgrade, check out this Frigidaire package deal from AJ Madison, which allows you to pick up a fridge, electric range, dishwasher and microwave for just $2,508, or $1,428 off its retail price.

$2,508 at AJ Madison (Save $1,428)

The best early 4th of July appliance sales available now

Lowe's

This Frigidaire dishwasher is one of many great appliances on sale at Lowe's ahead of the 4th of July.

Not only can you find outdoor tools at Lowe's, but it's also home to an excellent appliance sale. You can find great home devices, like the Frigidaire 24-Inch front control built-in dishwasher now available for up to $180 off at $379. Lowe's says the stainless steel appliance cleans 14 place settings in one cycle and has a self-cleaning filter that eliminates food particles from keeping dishes clean. Its heating element and durable polymer wash tub promise a thorough drying job no matter how big your meal was.

Shop the Lowe's appliance sale

The Home Depot

The Home Depot has plenty of amazing savings on this top-load washer and more great appliances.

The Home Depot has plenty of quality devices on sale ahead of 4th of July. A great place to start is with the Maytag 4.8-cubic-foot top-load washer on sale for up to 32% off at $648. Home Depot says the washer comes with advanced vibration control and Auto Sensing technology that adjusts its water level for each load. It also comes with a Deep Fill option that fills the wash basket with your choice of deeper water levels that help break down tougher stains.

Shop The Home Depot appliance sale

Best Buy

Store your cooking essentials in this Whirlpool fridge on sale at Best Buy.

Though known for tech savings, Best Buy is also home to plenty of discounts on powerful appliances. If you're shopping in bulk, you can save an extra 10% when you buy three or more KitchenAid appliances. This includes the Whirlpool 24.6-Cubic-Foot side-by-side refrigerator on sale for as low as $1,199.99 thanks to a $420 price cut. Best Buy says the stainless-steel kitchen essential features frameless glass shelves, adjustable gallon storage bins and a can caddy so you can store food and drinks however you want. Not only is the stainless-steel finish fingerprint-resistant, but the front also features a built-in ice and water maker with EveryDrop water filtration for a fresh drink anytime you want.

Shop the Best Buy appliance sale

Samsung

Update your laundry room with these early 4th of July deals on Samsung washers and dryers.

Samsung is behind some of the best appliances on the market and you can get them for wallet-friendly prices at the developer's main site. One of those quality items is the 7.5-cubic-foot gas dryer available for $700 off at $499. We ranked this particular model among the best dryers we've ever tested for its excellent normal cycle clocking in at 51 minutes and its ability to get our test load of wet laundry 100% dry. It also comes with customization options like cycle dryness, temperature and time, plus Steam Sanitize and Refresh cycles for less concern about shrinkage

Shop the Samsung appliance sale

AJ Madison

Update your kitchen with this electric range from a Frigidaire collection on sale before the 4th of July.

Revamp your kitchen by shopping appliances available for up to 40% off at AJ Madison. Those savings apply to a whole set of kitchen devices, like a Frigidaire 4-piece package available for $2,508 thanks to a 36% discount. The collection includes a 36-inch side-by-side refrigerator, a 30-inch electric range, a 24-inch full console dishwasher and a 30-inch over-the-range microwave. All four of those items come with a sleek design and user-friendly controls.

Shop the AJ Madison appliance sale

Appliances Connection

Appliances Connection has plenty of great home essentials on sale, like this Beko dishwasher.

If a good deal is in a name, Appliances Connection has some amazing discounts on every device you need for your home at up 50% off. For example, there's the Beko 24-inch built-in dishwasher on sale for 30% off at $549. This particular model is our favorite affordable dishwasher for using less water and being more energy-efficient than the average kitchen cleaner. Its upper rack features different tines for multiple dishes and offers an angled height adjustment that makes more space for dinnerware in need of a shine.

Shop the Appliances Connection appliance sale

Wayfair

Wayfair is home to great appliances, like this laundry bundle, on sale to protect your budget ahead of the 4th of July.

Though known for furniture and home decorations, Wayfair can also offer great appliance sales to help make your shopping easier. You can even get appliance bundles, like this GE stackable washer and dryer set available for as low as $1,994 thanks to a 20% discount. The bundle includes a five-cubic-foot smart front load washer and a 7.8-cubic-foot electric dryer both with built-in Wi-Fi and intuitive controls. The set is also available in stylish Sapphire Blue to make your laundry room stand out more.

Shop the Wayfair appliance sale

Maytag

Maytag offers great discounts on quality appliances, like this pet-owner friendly washer.

Save big on high-quality appliances at Maytag ahead of Independence Day 2023. For example, the brand's Pet Pro top load washer available for $300 off at $899. We named the laundry essential as one of the best top-load agitator washers we've ever tested (especially for pet owners) thanks to the filter inside the machine's pole agitator that collects pet hair during a wash. It also comes with solid stain-fighting power, a built-in faucet and a slow-close lid to prevent slams.

Shop Maytag's appliance sale

Abt

This Samsung refrigerator is one of the best on the market and Abt has it on sale.

There's still time to shop for great appliances at this Abt sale. One of the best to grab is the Samsung 27.4-cubic-foot side-by-side refrigerator, typically listed for $1,669 but now on sale for $471 off at $1,198. We picked the stainless-steel appliance as our favorite side-by-side refrigerator for its multi-vent system that keeps temperatures more evenly distributed throughout the unit. It's also more spacious than the typical side-by-side fridge so you can store more cooking essentials.

Shop the Abt appliance sale

