Shop the best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy and more

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
Save hundreds on a variety of laptops from major outlets including Amazon, Best Buy and more.
Save hundreds on a variety of laptops from major outlets including Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Laptops are some of the priciest tech on the market, but that just means the deals are all the more appealing for Black Friday 2021. Major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more are already offering price cuts on several top-rated ultrabooks, 2-in-1s and gaming laptops.

While Black Friday is still a little over two weeks away, you can find deals on some of our favorite laptops, including the 2020 Apple Macbook Air, which is on sale at Amazon for as low as $899. The 2020 Air is our favorite laptop thanks to the M1 processor that is 60% more powerful than the previous chip. We were also wowed by the Macbook Air's near-13 hours of battery life and super-smooth trackpad.

Gamers can trade up to the HP Pavilion gaming laptop on sale at HP for $629.99 from its $799.99 list price. HP says the Pavilion features a high-performance AMD processor and advanced graphics, along with a dual-fan system to keep the laptop cool for extended gaming sessions.

Check out some more of the best laptops on sale for Black Friday and get the essential info on how to shop for these tech essentials early during the wild shopping season.

What are the best early deals on laptops for Black Friday 2021

Amazon

The MacBook Air is the best of the best when it comes to laptops and you can get it at Amazon for $899.
The MacBook Air is the best of the best when it comes to laptops and you can get it at Amazon for $899.

Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $50 off at Best Buy right now.
This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $50 off at Best Buy right now.

Dell

You can get Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for less than $250 in honor of Black Friday.
You can get Dell's Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for less than $250 in honor of Black Friday.

HP

This HP Pavilion gaming laptop is on sale for $190 off.
This HP Pavilion gaming laptop is on sale for $190 off.

Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 4+ laptop for less than $210 right now.
Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 4+ laptop for less than $210 right now.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a laptop?

Yes, but laptop deals could be less numerous in general this year. Joanna Nelius, Reviewed's Senior Electronics Editor, pointed out that there's currently an ongoing shortage of in-demand computer chips worldwide, impacting the supply and prices of various laptops. Still, Nelius said the likes of Apple, Dell, HP, Samsung and more developers have deals on laptops every year. Nelius suggested that PC gamers, in particular, should keep an eye on Cyber Monday (on Monday, November 29) deals for the best savings on gaming laptops, while those simply looking for a new computer might find better deals on Chromebooks during both Black Friday (on November 26) and Cyber Monday.

What are the best laptops to buy?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the Macbook Air was our top choice for best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and ASUS as top of the line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is our pick for the best laptop under $500 and is currently on sale at Dell for $449.99, a $239 price cut. We were impressed with its sturdy design, responsive keyboard and smooth trackpad. Though cheaper than higher-end laptops, we found the Intel Core i5 model that we tested performed as well (or better) than other pricier computers. If you want just the basics but are still presented with quality, you can't go wrong with the Inspiron.

If you've got a student to shop for who's also a Windows fan, the HP Spectre x360 laptop for $1,049.99 is a great gift this holiday season. As one of our favorite laptops for students, the Spectre impressed us with its nine-hour battery life and wide screen. Though not as fast as the latest Macbooks, the Spectre still offered speedy performance for office work, light video editing and even gaming.

When will Black Friday deals on laptops start?

Black Friday deals on laptops have already started. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more are calling them early Black Friday deals or pre-Black Friday sales, with many offering deep discounts on plenty of models available in inventory right now.

Are there early Black Friday deals on laptops?

Yes. The listed retailers above and plenty of other developers are currently offering major price cuts on laptops to give shoppers first-crack at the savings.

Should you wait for Black Friday deals on laptops?

It might be risky. As Nelius said, the global supply shortage has made finding deals on laptops trickier than usual. "Because of the chip shortage raising laptop prices during non-holiday times," Nelius said, "We'd still encourage folks to take advantage of any and all sales, especially on any of the laptops on our roundups of the best laptops."

Who has deals on laptops for Black Friday?

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more feature laptops as part of their massive early Black Friday deals. Meanwhile, brands like Dell, HP, Microsoft and more are also ringing in the holidays with deals and bundle opportunities this season.

