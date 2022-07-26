U.S. markets closed

Shop these Best Buy back-to-school deals on Apple, Roku, Samsung and TCL

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Get ready for back-to-school season with these Best Buy deals on earbuds, smartphones, TVs and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Summer is winding down, which means it's almost time to head back to class. The 2022-2023 school year is coming soon and if you want to get ready for another round of long study sessions and life in the dorm rooms, you'll need to update your essential tech. Fortunately, Best Buy has you covered.

Shop Best Buy back-to-school deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The tech retailer is offering a collection of back-to-school deals that feature savings on a wide range of devices. These include feature-stocked laptops, eye-catching TVs and even small kitchen appliances.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Shop the best 100+ deals this week only

Back-to-school sales: 55+ best sales to shop at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Samsung deal: Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

We've found five amazing deals on top-rated devices you can score today, along with a plethora of other essentials to help make the next school year more fun. Check them out below!

The best back-to-school deals at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are just one of many tech essentials on sale for back-to-school season at Best Buy.
  1. Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99 (Save $10)

  2. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $40)

  3. Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $279 (Save $50)

  4. TCL 55-Inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $449.99 (Save $100)

  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $849.99 (Save $150)

TV deals at Best Buy

The LG C1 OLED is one of the best TVs we've ever tested and Best Buy has it for $300 off today.
Laptop and tablet deals at Best Buy

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a great laptop for those who need a bigger display and longer battery life this school year.
Headphone deals at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are one of the most unique earbuds on the market and they're less than $100 at Best Buy.
Small appliance deals at Best Buy

Make your own smoothies and dip with the Ninja Professional Plus blender on sale for $30 off at Best Buy.
When do back-to-school sales start?

In the United States, schools typically reopen their doors for the start of the school year in August and September. As such, many of the best back-to-school sales take place during that time frame. Tons of early back-to-school deals just dropped and we expect to see even more sales in the days and weeks ahead. Right now, you can shop stellar sales at AmazonBest BuyTarget and more.

When is back-to-school season?

In the United States, back-to-school season takes place in August and September. Depending on location, some schools open their doors in early August while others reopen around Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 5.

What stores have the best back-to-school sales?

Tons of our favorite retailers offer back-to-school discounts. Right now, we're especially thrilled about back-to-school sales at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart.

What should I shop for during back-to-school season?

Back-to-school season sees incredible discounts on office and school supplies as well as laptops, headphones and other tech essentials. If you're in need of some new gadgets, you may want to consider shopping deals on laptops and tablets from Best Buy.

Meanwhile, after checking off everything on your back-to-school list, look for discounts on furniture and home goods. Some back-to-school sales coincide with Labor Day deals, so you can often find stellar sales to give your home a fall refresh for less.

Shop Best Buy back-to-school deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Back-to-school deals: Save on TVs, earbuds and more at Best Buy

