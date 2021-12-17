Shop the Best Buy flash sale this weekend for major savings on Samsung, iRobot and more

Spend the weekend getting major savings on wireless earbuds, robot vacuums and more at Best Buy's 72-Hour Flash Sale.

We're about a week away from the crescendo of the holiday season and there's no shame in still searching for the best gift to give. If you think you've missed out on all the best deals for top-rated tech, you've got another chance to shop smart at Best Buy—but for a limited time only.

The tech retailer is currently hosting a 72-Hour Flash sale running now through Sunday, December 19. That means you can get savings on TVs, laptops, appliances and more. Best Buy is also offering new deals on singular items every two hours, so you can get the best possible prices as they're unveiled in real time.

If you're looking to make your next round of house cleaning easier, there's the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Typically listed at $849, this self-emptying smart home appliance is now 24% off at just $649. The j7+ is our favorite robot vacuum, having wowed our testers with its deft maneuvering capabilities and cleaning performance that's on par with most full-sized vacuums. It's also more compact than older models, with its dirt-disposal dock redesigned to fit better among sections of homes.

The music fans on your shopping list will flip for the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. Normally priced at $349.99, these over-ear noise-canceling cups are now $248 thanks to a $101.99 price cut. As our favorite set of headphones, the XM4s have excellent noise-canceling optimization and even have the ability to automatically pause your music when you begin speaking. They also have unbeatable comfort, amazing sound output and impressive customization abilities.

Be sure to check out other exceptional deals on tech at Best Buy, but shop fast before the sale ends.

Shop the best deals of the Best Buy 72-Hour Flash sale

TVs

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Samsung Q80A is one of the best TVs we've ever tried and Best Buy has it at a $200 price cut.

Tech

Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones have the tech and feeling that tops all the competition.

Home Appliances

Get major price cuts on laundry room essentials, like this LG washer.

Small Appliances

Save $100 on one of our favorite Dyson vacuums, the Outsize Total Clean.

