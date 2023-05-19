U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

Shop the best daily deals at Best Buy for savings on Samsung, Nintendo and Garmin

Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·2 min read
Head to Best Buy for deals on smartwatches, coffee makers, gaming consoles and so much more.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you want some of the best gadgets around ahead of Memorial Day 2023, Best Buy is the ideal place to shop. Score incredible deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.

Shop Best Buy deals

Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale: Get the Reviewed-approved buds for under $200 today at Amazon

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership

Featured Best Buy deal

Nintendo Switch Lite

Take your gaming on the go and save on the Nintendo Switch Lite at Best Buy.
Want to take your gaming on the go this summer? Get a Nintendo Switch Lite from Best Buy for just $159.99 right now, which is $40 down from its original $199.99 price tag. The Switch Lite is super portable and handheld, yet it still has full access to Nintendo's wide array of great games. For example, today you can play the newly-released "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" on the system and see why the game is so highly-rated.

$159.99 at Best Buy (Save $40)

Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop today

  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $59.99 (Save $90)

  2. Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $59.99 (Save $30)

  3. Cuisinart Complete Chef 22 Piece Cookware Set for $79.99 (Save $100)

  4. Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch for $199.99 (Save $150)

  5. Nintendo Switch Lite for $159.99 (Save $40)

  6. Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $70)

  7. Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $189.99 (Save $50)

  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-Inch for $199.99 (Save $30)

  9. Lenovo Ideapad Windows Duet 5i 12.3-Inch Touch 2-in-1 Tablet for $529.99 (Save $260)

  10. NIU BQi-C3 Pro eBike for $1,699.99 (Save $500)

Best Buy headphone deals

Enjoy Best Buy deals on headphones from Samsung, Sony and more.
Shop headphone deals at Best Buy

Allbirds shoe sale: Save up to 40% on some of our favorite sustainable sneakers

Best Buy tablet deals

Get a new tablet for a stunning price today at Best Buy.
Shop tablet deals at Best Buy

Best Buy TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings on this customer-favorite smart TV from LG.
Shop TV deals at Best Buy

Best Buy laptop deals

Upgrade your personal tech with these laptop deals from Best Buy.
Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Best Buy kitchen deals

Save on this Keurig coffee maker at Best Buy.
Shop kitchen deals at Best Buy

Best Buy video game deals

Experience heated NFL action with &quot;Madden NFL 23&quot; for PlayStation 5.
Shop gaming deals at Best Buy

Best Buy hearing aid deals

Grab these helpful hearing aids while they&#39;re discounted at Best Buy.
Shop hearing aid deals at Best Buy

Best Buy tech deals

Get advanced smartphone technology with the Google Pixel 7 on sale now.
Shop tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy home deals

Save on an Amazfit smartwatch today at Best Buy.
Shop home deals at Best Buy

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Outside of those flash sales, Best Buy always has major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment. Plus, keep an eye out for additional sales, as the tech retailer has tons of savings more often than not.

Shop Best Buy deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save big on Samsung, Nintendo and Garmin