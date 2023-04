Shop the best daily deals at Best Buy with savings on Acer, Greenworks, Apple and more

Shop daily tech savings with these Bets Buy deals on TVs, tools, kitchen appliances and laptops.

If you want some of the best gadgets around, Best Buy is the ideal place to shop. Score incredible deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Featured Best Buy deal

Acer 14-Inch 128GB Chromebook Spin 514 Laptop

Get the best of both worlds with this Acer touchscreen laptop on sale at Best Buy today.

You can get the convenience of a tablet and the power of a laptop in one device this spring with the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 laptop. Typically listed for $549, this 14-inch tech essential is on sale for $399 thanks to a $150 price cut. Acer says the Chromebook 514 has an eye-catching FHD IPS touchscreen display that has a 360-degree convertible ability to access the screen and present it to others. The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor offers speedy computing performance, plus a Full HD webcam with DTS audio for quality video calls.

$399 at Best Buy (Save $150)

Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop today

Best Buy headphone deals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds offer a suite of features at the same price as Apple's basic AirPods.

Best Buy tablet deals

The iPad Pro's display is beautiful and responsive.

Best Buy TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings on this customer-favorite smart TV from LG.

Best Buy laptop deals

The Macbook Pro is one of the best laptops on the market and Best Buy has it for $500 off.

Best Buy kitchen deals

Save big on this digital air fryer today at Best Buy.

Best Buy video game deals

Experience heated NFL action with "Madden NFL 23" for PlayStation 5.

Best Buy hearing aid deals

Shop Best Buy deals on helpful hearing aids today.

Best Buy tech deals

Get advanced smartphone technology with the Google Pixel 7 on sale now.

Best Buy home deals

Keep an eye on the doings at your front door with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale today.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment. Plus, keep an eye out for additional sales, as the tech retailer has tons of savings more often than not.

