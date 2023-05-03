Shop the best daily deals at Best Buy for savings on Greenworks, Cuisinart and Samsung

Shop steep savings on tech and home essentials right now at Best Buy.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you want some of the best gadgets around, Best Buy is the ideal place to shop. Score incredible deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.

Shop Best Buy deals

➤Amazon Pet Day ends tonight! Shop deals on cat backpacks, interactive dog toys and more

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership

Featured Best Buy deal

Greenworks 80 Volt Mower, String Trimmer & 730 CFM Blower Outdoor Combo Kit

Snag a Greenworks mower, string trimmer and blower all at Best Buy for $150 off.

If your lawn is in need of some upkeep ahead of summer 2023, get everything you need to take care of it at once with this Greenworks outdoor combo kit. The ultimate tool kit comes with a self-propelled lawn mower, a string trimmer and a blower. You can score all three of these outdoor tools for $749.99 today at Best Buy, which is $150 off the kit's original $899.99 price tag.

$749.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)

Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop today

Story continues

Best Buy headphone deals

Enjoy Best Buy deals on headphones from Samsung, Sony and more.

Shop headphones at Best Buy

Best Buy tablet deals

Get a new tablet for a stunning price today at Best Buy.

Shop tablets at Best Buy

Best Buy TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings on this customer-favorite smart TV from LG.

Shop TVs at Best Buy

Best Buy laptop deals

Upgrade your personal tech with these laptop deals from Best Buy.

Shop laptops at Best Buy

Best Buy kitchen deals

Blend up amazing Best Buy savings with this Ninja deal.

Shop kitchen appliances at Best Buy

Best Buy video game deals

Experience heated NFL action with "Madden NFL 23" for PlayStation 5.

Shop gaming deals at Best Buy

➤Gear up for summer: Shop the top 10 lawn mower deals at Amazon, Home Depot and more

Best Buy hearing aid deals

Grab these helpful hearing aids while they're discounted at Best Buy.

Shop hearing aids at Best Buy

Best Buy tech deals

Get advanced smartphone technology with the Google Pixel 7 on sale now.

Shop tech at Best Buy

Best Buy home deals

Keep an eye on the doings at your front door with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale today.

Shop home deals at Best Buy

➤Mother's Day deals: Our Place makes the most stylish and sturdy cookware—shop this spring sale for up to 25% off

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment. Plus, keep an eye out for additional sales, as the tech retailer has tons of savings more often than not.

Shop at Best Buy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save big on Greenworks, Cuisinart and Samsung