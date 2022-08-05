U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.40
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.28 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0185
    -0.0065 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    -0.0081 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9650
    +1.9490 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,934.88
    +431.73 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.73
    -2.49 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Shop all the best deals from the Best Buy Anniversary Sale—save on Samsung, Apple, Bose and more

Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
·2 min read
Shop all the best deals from the Best Buy Anniversary Sale.
Shop all the best deals from the Best Buy Anniversary Sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

August is a great month to shop for end-of-summer and back-to-school sales—and right now, Best Buy is running a major promotion perfect for all deal-hunters. During the Best Buy Anniversary sale, which starts today, August 5, you can snag huge discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones, Bose headphones, Amazon Fire TVs and more.

Shop the Best Buy Anniversary Sale

If you’re thinking about upgrading your current TV, we’re seeing big discounts on our favorite brands during the Best Buy Anniversary Sale. You can snag an Amazon Fire TV for less than $200, a $179 savings on its normal retail price. If you’re looking to upgrade to a 4K option, you can get the LG G1 Series under $1,000, $400 off its regular pricing.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

►BuyBuyBaby sale: Save up to 50% on baby gear this week

►All-Clad VIP Sale: Save up to 71% on top-rated cookware

Whether you’re looking for a new MacBook for school or an upgraded set of noise-canceling headphones, you’ll find a lot of great discounts during this major sale. We’ve curated the best discounts we could find, but act fast—these deals end August 14.

10 best deals at the Best Buy Anniversary Sale

These are the top 10 deals to shop at Best Buy right now.
These are the top 10 deals to shop at Best Buy right now.

From Dyson vacuums to $600 off Samsung Galaxy phones, these are the best deals you can shop during the Best Buy Anniversary Sale.

  1. Amazon 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $259.99 (Save $210)

  2. Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99 (Save $10)

  3. Ring Video Doorbell 4 Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $169.99 (Save $50)

  4. Bose Headphones 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $299 (Save $80)

  5. Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for $599.99 (Save $100)

  6. LG 55" Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design for $999.99 (Save $400)

  7. Save up to $600 on Samsung Galaxy phones

  8. eero 6+ AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3-pack) for $194 (Save $105)

  9. ASUS 14.0" Laptop - Intel Celeron N4020 - 4GB Memory - 64GB eMMC - Star Black for $109.99 (Save $140)

  10. Samsung Bespoke 29 cu. ft 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center Stainless steel for $2,499.99 (Save $800)

TV deals at Best Buy

You can snag an Amazon Fire TV for less than $200 right now.
You can snag an Amazon Fire TV for less than $200 right now.

During this sale, Roku streaming devices and Apple TVs are on sale, but we’re spotting some hefty discounts on top-notch TV brands, as well. Check out the best deals we found from Amazon, Samsung and LG.

Laptop and tablet deals at Best Buy

Shop Best Buy laptop deals before school starts this fall.
Shop Best Buy laptop deals before school starts this fall.

Back-to-school season means it’s the perfect time to stock up on a new laptop—and thankfully, Best Buy has many on sale right now. You can shop Chromebooks under $100 and MacBooks under $1,000 during the event.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Right now, you can save on iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones at Best Buy.
Right now, you can save on iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones at Best Buy.

Major networks from Verizon to AT&T are offering up to $800 off iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones right now. Here are a few of the best promotions we spotted.

Appliance deals at Best Buy

Bundle appliances and save even more during the Best Buy Anniversary Sale.
Bundle appliances and save even more during the Best Buy Anniversary Sale.

Thinking about upgrading your kitchen setup? Labor Day will be a great time to shop appliance deals, but Best Buy is also running a few great bundle deals right now that may suit your needs.

Tech deals at Best Buy

Save big on Bose, Apple, Dyson and more right now.
Save big on Bose, Apple, Dyson and more right now.

Headphones, smart devices, fitness trackers and more—shop the top savings from Apple, Bose, Dyson, Amazon and eero that are happening during the Anniversary Sale.

Shop the Best Buy Anniversary Sale 

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy Anniversary Sale: Deals on Apple, Dyson, Samsung, Bose

