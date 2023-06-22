Shop the best early 4th of July deals available at Walmart—save on Meta Quest and Ninja
Start saving big this summer with the help of the best Walmart deals. The big box behemoth has plenty of deep discounts across all categories. With tons of early 4th of July deals on outdoor essentials, smart TVs, travel must-haves, kitchen tools and so much more, it's a great time to bargain hunt at Walmart.
Featured early 4th of July Walmart deal
Meta Quest 2 Oculus Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
If you want to give VR a try this summer you can snatch the Meta Quest 2 Oculus advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset right now for $80 off at Walmart. Down from $429 to $349, this headset lets you unlock the world of virtual reality thanks to its fast processor, high-resolution display and 3D positional audio.
10 best early 4th of July Walmart deals to shop today
Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 for $19.97 (Save $20.02)
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle from $34.99 (Save $65 to $70)
Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer for $104.99 (Save $139.89)
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $120 (Save $59)
Better Homes & Gardens Lilah 2-Pack Outdoor Wicker Lounge Chair for $297 (Save $82)
Meta Quest 2 Oculus advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset for $349 (Save $80)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $929 (Save $270.99)
Walmart early 4th of July TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV for $98 (Save $46)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $106 (Save $42)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $70)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $268 (Save $90)
Walmart early 4th of July furniture deals
Woven Paths Large Rustic Barb Console Table for $76 (Save $69)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $379 (Save $80.99)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
Walmart early 4th of July laptop and tablet deals
onn. 11.6-Inch 64GB Tablet Pro with Keyboard for $99 (Save $100)
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $129 (Save $30)
Apple 10.2-Inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $929 (Save $270.99)
Walmart early 4th of July mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $17.56 (Save $32.43 to $54.55)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Twin Mattress for $79 (Save $20)
Linenspa 8-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $179 (Save $148)
The Original Allswell 10-inch Bed in a Box Hybrid Queen Mattress for $247 (Save $102)
Linenspa 12-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $328 (Save $235)
Casper Original Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,196 (Save $299)
Walmart early 4th of July tech deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $99 (Save $30)
Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) GPS from $149 (Save $32.05 to $130)
Walmart early 4th of July toy deals
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $24.97 (Save $15.03)
Bluey 14-Inch Dance and Play Animated Plush for $32.79 (Save $17.18)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $54.99 (Save $10)
Lego Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama Series for $72 (Save $17.99)
Barbie Deluxe Special Edition 60th DreamHouse Dollhouse Playset for $191.99 (Save $67.01)
Walmart early 4th of July clothing and beauty deals
Walmart early 4th of July kitchen deals
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle from $34.99 (Save $65 to $70)
Tramontina 6.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $49.99 (Save $14.98 to $20)
Carote Granite Nonstick Cookware 10-Piece Set for $69.99 (Save $100)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set for $79 (Save $20)
Cicikiki 20-Quart Stainless Steel Air Fryer for $89.79 (Save $90.20)
Walmart early 4th of July gaming deals
Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5 for $19.97 (Save $20.02)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 for $33.30 (Save $16.69)
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy 35th Anniversary Arcade Game for $449.97 (Save $50.02)
Walmart early 4th of July home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $40 (Save $17.54 to $29)
Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum for $44.48 (Save $19.52)
Walmart early 4th of July fitness deals
Chloe Ting 65-Centimeter Stability Exercise Ball for $21.26 (Save $3.66)
CAP 25-Pound Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $59.95 (Save $39.05)
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $397 (Save $402)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $497 (Save $100)
When is 4th of July 2023?
The 4th of July will be celebrated across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.
When do 4th of July deals start?
Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June and we expect to see even more retailers drop 4th of July deals in the days and weeks ahead. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns from Walmart and others on 4th of July proper, which is Tuesday, July 4.
What are the best deals on 4th of July?
Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Walmart as well as Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.
What are the best early 4th of July deals at Walmart?
Whether you want to give virtual reality a try with Meta Quest or are eager to sport some cozy Crocs this summer, Walmart has the deals for you ahead of 4th of July 2023. We especially like the superstore's 47% markdown on the Ancheer electric bike that'll let you comfortably speed through various terrains for $514 less than usual.
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Top Gun: Maverick and even live sports for a full year.
