Shop the best iPad Black Friday 2021 deals at Apple, Amazon and more

iPad Black Friday Sale

Kids, wives, grandparents—Apple iPads are the best tablets you can but make for a great holiday gift for anyone on your list. And now that Black Friday has arrived, you can score big savings on top models like our Best Upgrade pick 2021 Apple iPad Pro but only if you act quickly! You'll find plenty of other markdowns on additional iPad models at retailers including Apple, Amazon, Verizon and Best Buy.

Apple devices rarely see discounts, so make sure you don't sleep on these sales. With plenty of Black Friday deals already available, you can snag an iPad or an iPad Pro with the M1 chip today and get as much as $250 off.

The 2021 Apple 12.9-inch 128GB iPad Pro, which includes Wi-Fi and cellular, is one of the best tablet that money can buy. Here at Reviewed, we were impressed with this model's vibrant Liquid Retina XDR display, high-quality accessories and class-leading performance. Usually retailing for $1,229, you can pick up this iPad for $1,199.99 at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon—a savings of almost $100.

If Apple iPads are on your Black Friday shopping list, keep scrolling to scoop all the best deals before they sell out.

The best Black Friday iPad deals

The best Black Friday iPad Pro deals

