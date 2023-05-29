Shop the best lawn and garden deals at Amazon, Lowe's and Walmart this Memorial Day
Memorial Day is the official start of the gardening season. It's time to unravel the hose, put on your gardening gloves and rip open a fresh bag of soil. Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune on getting your lawn and garden in top shape with the abundance of Memorial Day deals happening now.
Big-name retailers like Amazon, Lowe's and Walmart have a variety of stellar Memorial Day deals on lawn and garden essentials from hoses to gardening tools.
Featured Memorial Day Lawn and Garden Deal:
Flexzilla Garden Hose
If you've pulled out your hose to discover cracks and holes that appeared over the winter, now is the time to spring for the Flexzilla Garden House. This is the best garden hose we've tested. We love it for its flexible and lightweight design. Plus, each end of this hose has comfort grips that make your job easier, no matter which end of the hose you're handling.
This Memorial Day is the time to buy as the Flexzilla Garden hose is 49% off at Amazon. Available for $54.98, you'll save $54 on this top-notch hose.
Amazon Lawn and Garden Deals
Wevove 3-Pack Garden Pruning Shears for $16.14 (Save $18.84)
Fiskars Long-Handled Steel Digging Shovel for $22.99 (Save $23)
Dramm ColorStorm Premium Garden Hose for $44.99 (Save $15.01)
Worx WG779 40V Power Share 4.0Ah 14-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $265.01 (Save $34.98)
Greenworks PRO 80V 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $484 (Save $115)
Shop Lawn and Garden Deals at Amazon
Lowe's Lawn and Garden Deals
Outopee 100-Gallon Green Plastic Rain Barrel with Diverter Spigot for $47.98 at (Save $12)
Shop Lawn and Garden Deals at Lowe's
Walmart Lawn and Garden Deals
Expert Gardener Women's Blue Gardening Glove for $9.97 (Save $3)
Better Homes & Gardens Steel Watering Can for $19.88 (Save $7)
Orbit H2O-6 Gear-Drive Sprinkler for $21.97 at Walmart (Save $4.99)
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom Gardening Tool Set with Basket for $29.88 (Save $10.09)
The Burro Buddy Garden Tray for Wheelbarrow for $39.94 (Save $5)
Best Choice Products Outdoor Metal Raised Garden Bed for $49.99 (Save $25)
Expert Gardener Landscaping Steel Tool Caddy with Wheels for $59 (Save $20)
Shop Lawn and Garden deals at Walmart
