Shop the best National Fitness Day deals at QVC—save on Bala Bangles and treadmills

Today is National Fitness Day, which makes it the perfect time to update your collection of workout gear. To help you give your home gym the ultimate glow-up, QVC is offering an impressive lineup of deals on everything from treadmills to hand weights.

Whether you're a fan of high-intensity fitness routines or calming yoga sessions, these deals are sure to please any fitness exercise junkie. Plus, if you're still looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift for your workout-obsessed mama, these markdowns are worth a look.

Bala Bangles Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights

Nab a pair of celebrity-approved Bala Bangles for less right now at QVC.

Bala Bangles are a favorite among celebrities, influencers and everyday fitness folks alike. The trendy weights can be worn on ankles or wrists, and can be tailored by removing individual blocks. The weights work especially well to elevate low-impact barre workouts and neighborhood walks and come in tons of fun colors including Blush and Sea. While the chic weights would usually run you $45.08, you can get them today at QVC for just $41.96.

FitNation Slimline Pro Walking Treadmill with App

Stay on top of your health at home with this compact treadmill, on sale for National Fitness Day at QVC.

Skip the gym and get a great workout in at home with the FitNation Slimline Pro walking treadmill, down from $699.98 to just $439.98 for National Fitness Day. This treadmill folds flat and is outfitted with a slender base measuring just 5-inches tall, so you can easily use and store the exercise machine in your home. The compact treadmill features a support bar, a cell phone holder and a display on the base so you can track your speed, calories burned and distance. Along with your purchase you'll enjoy a 30-day trial to the FitNation app which renews at $19.99 per month unless you cancel before the trial period ends.

