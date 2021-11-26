Shop the best PS4 and PS5 Black Friday deals from Best Buy, Walmart and more
If there's one gift many covet this holiday season, it's the PlayStation 5. Though Sony's latest high-tech console remains more elusive than the Loch Ness monster, shoppers can find savings on top-rated video games and easy-to-use accessories for that model and its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, this Black Friday. The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and more feature numerous discounts on titles and trinkets compatible with the PS4 and PS5, as well as discounted access to Sony's game subscription service.
For instance, you can get the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset at Amazon for as low as $80.99. Usually priced at $99.99, these wired headphones are on sale for 19% off. We named the Cloud II as the best affordable gaming headset for its strong and durable aluminum body and very comfortable ear cups. Our tester also called them "explosively loud" and clear enough to hear surprising new sound effects deep into a session of Battlefield.
There's a lot more to pick from while searching for savings online and we found the best of the best. Check out some more great ways to save while shopping for Sony's gaming gear below.
The best PlayStation 5 game deals
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition at Amazon for $29.83 (Save $20.16)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at Walmart for $25 (Save $34.99)
The best PlayStation 4 game deals
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at GameStop for $13.99 (Save $16)
Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package at GameStop for $19.99 (Save $20)
Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition at Amazon for $24.77 (Save $5.22)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles at Amazon for $34.99 (Save $25)
Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut at Amazon for $39.82 (Save $20.17)
The best PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals
OIVO Playstation 4 Controller Charging Dock Station at Amazon for $11.19 with coupon (Save $8.80)
PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station at GameStop for PlayStation 4 for $15.99 (Save $4)
YU33 Wireless Controller Compatible with PlayStation 4 at Amazon from $21.59 (Save $2 to $3)
Zamia Wireless Gamepad Remote Controller with Dual Vibration at Amazon for PS4 from $23.99 (Save $2 to $6)
OIVO PS4 Pro Vertical Stand with Dual Controller Port Charger Dock Station and 12 Game Slots at Amazon for $26.59 with coupon (Save $23.40)
Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive at Amazon for $54.99 (Save $8)
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Joystick at Amazon for $69.99 (Save $20)
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset at Amazon from $80.99 (Save $19)
Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback G29 Gaming Racing Wheel at Amazon for $243.98 (Save $156.01)
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle at Walmart for $619.99 (Save $142.60)
The best PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals
OIVO PS5 Controller Charger Station at Walmart for $17.09 (Save $1.90)
NexiGo PS5 Accessories Horizontal Stand at Amazon for $37.99 (Save $7)
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Multiplatform Gaming Headset at Best Buy for $29.99 (Save $30)
NexiGo PS5 Accessories Vertical Stand at Amazon from $34.19 with coupon (Save $10.80)
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at Amazon from $39.95 (Save $35 to $40.04)
G-STORY Case Storage Bag at Amazon for $39.99 with coupon (Save $23)
Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset and MixAmp Pro TR with Dolby Audio at Best Buy for $199.99 (Save $50)
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset at GameStop for $279 (Save $50)
The best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals
PlayStation Plus 3-Month Membership at CDKeys for $20.49 (Save $6.90)
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership at Amazon for $39.99 (Save $20)
