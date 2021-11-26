Shop the best PS4 and PS5 Black Friday deals from Best Buy, Walmart and more

There are plenty of PS4 and PS5 games and accessories up for grabs this Black Friday

If there's one gift many covet this holiday season, it's the PlayStation 5. Though Sony's latest high-tech console remains more elusive than the Loch Ness monster, shoppers can find savings on top-rated video games and easy-to-use accessories for that model and its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, this Black Friday. The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and more feature numerous discounts on titles and trinkets compatible with the PS4 and PS5, as well as discounted access to Sony's game subscription service.

For instance, you can get the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset at Amazon for as low as $80.99. Usually priced at $99.99, these wired headphones are on sale for 19% off. We named the Cloud II as the best affordable gaming headset for its strong and durable aluminum body and very comfortable ear cups. Our tester also called them "explosively loud" and clear enough to hear surprising new sound effects deep into a session of Battlefield.

There's a lot more to pick from while searching for savings online and we found the best of the best. Check out some more great ways to save while shopping for Sony's gaming gear below.

The best PlayStation 5 game deals

The best PlayStation 4 game deals

The best PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals

The best PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals

The best PlayStation Plus Black Friday deals

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: The best PlayStation deals at Best Buy, Amazon