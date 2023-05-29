Shop the best travel essentials with Memorial Day sales at Amazon, Macy's, Walmart and more
Planning to finally take that cross-country road trip this summer? Or perhaps you're taking the family to the happiest place on earth? Preparing for summer travel can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be—especially with outstanding Memorial Day savings on some of our favorite travel essentials. From steep discounts on durable hardsided luggage to steals on a wildly popular portable steamer that'll keep you looking fresh on vacation, there's something for every traveler on this list.
Whether you're traveling by air, train or car, here are the top travel essentials we're shopping this Memorial Day.
Top 5 deals
Anker PowerCore III Portable Battery Charger for $50 at Best Buy (Save $10)
Travelers Club Kid's Hard Side Carry-On Spinner 5 Piece Luggage Set for $72 at Macy's (Save $108)
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners for $119 at Amazon (Save $34)
Memorial Day luggage deals
Get the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage for $65 at Amazon (Save $95)
Get the Travelers Club Kid's Hard Side Carry-On Spinner 5 Piece Luggage Set for $72 at Macy's (Save $108)
Get the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners for $119 at Amazon (Save $34)
Get the Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20-inch Carry-On Spinner for $128 at Macy's (Save $192)
Get the Suitour 3 Piece Luggage Set with Spinner Wheels for $130 at Walmart (Save $170)
Memorial Day packing accessory deals
Get the Travelon Luggage Scale with Tape Measure for $9 with code MEMDAY at Macy's (Save $11)
Get the Veken 6 Set of Colored Packing Cubes for $22 at Amazon (Save $4)
Get the Bagsmart Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook for $28 at Amazon (Save $4)
Memorial Day travel accessory deals
Get the Saunorch Universal Travel Power Adapter for $20 at Amazon (Save $7)
Get the EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow for $25 (Save $10)
Get the Anker PowerCore III Portable Battery Charger for $50 at Best Buy (Save $10)
