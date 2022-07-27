Shop the best TV deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to upgrade your home theater
While summer is still heating up and everyone is trying to soak in as much vitamin D as possible outside, a movie night is always a relaxing way to end a summer day. While your current TV may do a fine job, there are plenty of ways to watch your favorite content with better visuals. Below, we found all the best TV deals at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and more.
TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are TV deals for pretty much every need.
Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by retailer. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our Best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.
Amazon TV deals
The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99.
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV at Amazon for $119.99 (Save $60)
Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at Amazon from $229.99 (Save $100 to $270)
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon from $279.99 (Save $90 to $170)
Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series QLED TV at Amazon for $399.99 (Save $130)
Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon for $419.99 (Save $140)
Hisense 65-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $797.99 (Save $302)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa at Amazon for $897.99 (Save $100)
LG 55-Inch OLED A1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $946.99 (Save $353)
LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $1,596.99 (Save $903)
Walmart TV deals
Walmart has plenty of rollbacks on quality screens right now. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our Best TVs Under $500 guide. The 3-Series carries over a lot of those winning attributes, but this Walmart deal somehow manages to keep the price under $100.
TCL 32-Inch 3-Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $124 (Save $25)
RCA 40-Inch Class FHD 1080P Roku LED Smart TV at Walmart for $218 (Save $61.99)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $232 (Save $26)
Hisense 50-Inch A6 Series Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV at Walmart for $248 (Save $100)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $278 (Save $171.99)
onn. 55-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $298 (Save $81)
Samsung 50-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV at Walmart for $377.99 (Save $60)
Philips 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant at Walmart for $398 (Save $80)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K LED Smart TV at Walmart for $1,097.99 (Save $8,902)
Samsung 85-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV for $1,597.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy TV deals
TCL TVs with built-in Roku routinely top our best TVs under $500 guide. Honestly, it's hard to find a better bang for your buck. Right now, you can get our top-rated TCL 5-Series in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $449.99—$100 off the normal price. Reviewed's testers called the 5-Series "a budget-friendly quantum dot TV with commendable picture quality that won’t break the bank." But that's far from the only Best Buy TV deal today. Check it out!
Samsung 43-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $299.99 (Save $30)
Hisense 55-inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $309.99 (Save $290)
TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $449.99 (Save $100)
TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $449.99 (Save $50)
TCL 70-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV at Best Buy for $499.99 (Save $100)
Hisense 65-Inch U6G Series ULED 4K Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for $494.99 (Save $55)
LG 70-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD 2160P Smart TV at Best Buy for $599.99 (Save $50)
LG 70-Inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (Save $200)
TCL 75-Inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 8K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $2,499.99 (Save $200)
