Shop the Crutchfield Labor Day sale for savings on Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Ready to shop? Labor Day 2022 is right around the corner, and there are tons of eye-catching and enticing deals available now. Chances are, there’s probably something that you need that’s on sale. To help you find the best tech on a budget, Crutchfield has marked down items from top brands, including Sony, Samsung, JBL and Ring, during its Salute to Summer sale.

Right now, head on over to Crutchfield to save on TVs, sound bars, smart home items, cameras and lots, lots more. Plus, scoop even more savings by taking advantage of 2-day free shipping on orders over $35. Don’t forget, many items will sell out quickly—so snatch these deep discounts while you can.

If you’ve been looking for great noise canceling earbuds, don’t miss out on the Sony LinkBuds S marked down from $198 to $148, a $50 savings. According to our tester, the headphones are “comfortable and unobtrusive,” and lighter than earbuds from other popular brands like Jabra, Apple and Beats. In testing, we were especially impressed with the noise canceling features and improved battery life, although the Adaptive Sound Control was inconsistent. Our tester recommended that “when seasonal sales come around, it’ll be worth keeping an eye out for”—and that time is now, with a whopping 25% markdown available now at Crutchfield.

For TV enthusiasts and gamers, you’ll want to take a look at the Samsung 65-inch QN90B TV marked down from $2,597.99 to $1,797.99, an $800 savings. As one of our favorite TVs , we found the screen to be best for bright rooms thanks to its cutting-edge features and bright display. Some of the standout features include Samsung’s Neo QLED technology, which gives a “colorful picture,” and four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming at 120Hz—perfect for Xbox and PlayStation fans. While it doesn’t support Dolby Vision, our editors noted that “if a bright picture and premium features are what you’re looking for” you won’t find a better option than this one.

Don’t wait to shop incredible deals on TVs, vacuums, earbuds and more. These Crutchfield Labor Day sales are just as good now as they will be on Monday, September 5 and, with limited stock, your favorite items may not be available for long. To help you get started, we rounded up all the best tech deals you can shop now.

The best Labor Day deals at Crutchfield

Save big on robot vacuums, smart TVs and more today at the Crutchfield Labor Day sale.

