Shop daily deals at Best Buy—save big on Greenworks, Cuisinart and Compustar

Save on all the tech you need and more today at Best Buy.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you want some of the best gadgets around, Best Buy is the ideal place to shop. Score incredible deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.

Shop Best Buy deals

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership

Featured Best Buy deal

Greenworks 80V Leaf Blower

Best Buy is blowing the competition away with its amazing spring cleaning deals on Greenworks leaf blowers and more.

Take your spring cleaning outdoors this year with this incredible Best Buy deal that'll blow you away. Right now, you can snag a Greenworks 80V leaf blower for $70 off at Best Buy—as the $249.99 list price is down to $179.99. Greenworks makes some of our favorite leaf blowers in the business, and the 80V is so powerful that it can deliver air speeds of up to 170 miles per hour. Shop fast for this impressive blower before the Best Buy deal is gone with the wind.

$179.99 at Best Buy (Save $70)

►Samsung deal: The Reviewed-approved Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are $115 off right now

Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop today

Story continues

Best Buy headphone deals

Head to Best Buy for rare savings on headphones you'll love from Sony, Jabra and more.

Shop headphones at Best Buy

Best Buy tablet deals

Save big on tablets from Samsung, Apple and Lenovo today at Best Buy.

Shop tablets at Best Buy

Best Buy TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings on this customer-favorite smart TV from LG.

Shop TVs at Best Buy

Best Buy laptop deals

The Macbook Pro is one of the best laptops on the market and Best Buy has it for $500 off.

Shop laptops at Best Buy

Best Buy kitchen deals

Save big on this digital air fryer today at Best Buy.

Shop kitchen appliances at Best Buy

Best Buy video game and accessory deals

Save on video games, gaming headphones and so much more at Best Buy.

Shop gaming accessories at Best Buy

►Best sales: 5 best sales to shop this week at Samsung, Nordstrom, Wayfair and more

Best Buy hearing aid deals

Shop Best Buy deals on helpful hearing aids today.

Shop hearing aids at Best Buy

Best Buy tech deals

The Google Pixel 6a is one of many great pieces of tech on sale at Best Buy right now.

Shop tech at Best Buy

Best Buy home deals

Head to Best Buy to save on furniture, vacuums, air purifiers and so much more.

Shop home deals at Best Buy

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

►The Nordstrom Spring sale is ending soon: Shop top style deals from Nike, Zella and Bobbi Brown

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment. Plus, keep an eye out for additional sales, as the tech retailer has tons of savings more often than not.

Shop Best Buy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Save big on Greenworks, Cuisinart and Compustar