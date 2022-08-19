Shop early Labor Day 2022 Samsung deals on top-rated TVs, appliances, laptops and tablets

Update your essential tech with these Samsung early Labor Day deals on laptops, appliances and more.

Labor Day 2022 is coming up and the savings are already impressive. From mobile devices to appliances, all of the essentials you need are on sale right now. Samsung is currently offering a wide variety of top-rated devices for wallet-friendly prices that you don't have to wait until Monday, September 5 to access.

Samsung makes tablets, earbuds and appliances that have all ranked high in our tests and reviews. With these limited-time Labor Day deals, you can get your hands on must-have tech for prices that won't break the bank. There are also other offers going on at the same time: Reserve the new 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD gaming screen this weekend and get $100 the price tag of $3,499.99 before pre-orders start on Monday, September 22.

One great way to save now (especially if you have an Android smartphone) is by grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Typically listed for $199.99, you can get the new smartwatch for as low as $109.99 if you have the appropriate device to trade in for credit. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches we've ever tested for its bright and vibrant display showcasing its variety of features. The best features of the watch are its fitness apps, including a bioelectric impedance sensor that sends a tiny electrical current through your body to check several body composition stats.

If you need a little more in your hands, on your lap or in your home, check out more of these amazing Samsung deals available just in time for Labor Day.

Samsung Labor Day TV deals

Samsung TVs rank high on our list of the best TVs we've ever tested, so these deals can help you get the most out of your favorite content. If you watch movies in a bright room, the Samsung QN90B is a great choice and on sale for $1,399.99 in its 50-inch size. This particular TV is incredibly bright and is a great showcase for HDR content, along with next-generation games.

Get a better view of your favorite shows and movies with these Samsung TV deals available in time for Labor Day.

Samsung Labor Day laptop and tablet deals

If you need to get your online work done outside the office, Samsung has you covered with Labor Day laptop and tablet deals. You can take notes without the need for a notebook via the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet, now available for as low as $79.99. If you're headed back to school and need to get work done without breaking the bank, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop for less than $100 right now.

Take computer power on the go with these Labor Day deals on Samsung laptops and tablets.

Samsung Labor Day appliance deals

If you want to update the tools that make your home run smooth, Samsung has you covered with these appliance deals. From compact microwaves to spacious refrigerators, you'll get quality features and a touch of style with the developer's devices.

Whether you need large storage space or compact cooking power, these Samsung appliance Labor Day deals help you shop smart.

Samsung Labor Day mobile deals

You can experience revolutionary technology with Samsung mobile devices. Enjoy your favorite songs anytime you want with a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, on sale for as low as $59.99. When we tested the wireless headphones, the Buds Live impressed us with its unique design and good feature set. If you need a little more at your fingertips, there's the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone available for as low as $299.99. Even better, purchases of the advanced Galaxy S phone can upgrade their storage from 128 gigabytes to 512 gigabytes totally free.

Enjoy Samsung mobile tech in smartphones and earbuds with these Labor Day deals.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best Labor Day 2022 deals?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and more. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories.

When do Labor Day 2022 sales start?

Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August and we are already seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop amazing deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Should I shop for Samsung Labor Day deals?

Absolutely! Samsung makes some of the best tech on the market so any chance to grab them for low prices is a special occasion. Everything from smartphones to washing machines are easy-to-use, stocked with features and have touches of style to stand out. Be sure to shop fast, as these prices are only around for a limited time.

