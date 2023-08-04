Shop Exponent Beauty for refillable skincare and save 15% on your first order

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're looking for sustainable skincare that delivers results without loads of extra packaging, we have an option for you. Exponent Beauty offers refillable skincare products that are good for the environment and, of course, your skin! The brand has tons of stellar skincare sets that are perfect for the sustainable skincare guru and a special deal for new customers.

Brightening Boost Vitamin C System

Save 15% at Exponent Beauty today.

Shop Exponent Beauty

Exponent Beauty has gift sets, skincare serum starter packs, refills and even gift cards so you can build your own personalized sustainable skincare routine. If you're new to Exponent Beauty, you can save 15% on your first purchase when you use code WELCOME15 at checkout.

Exponent Beauty skincare is designed to last by preventing oxidation and degradation of notoriously unstable ingredients like vitamin C and retinol. The brand’s collection of Active Powder Refills dispense the perfect concentration of active ingredients and are packaged so they are never exposed to air or light, which can break down the efficacy.

Whether you’re just starting your refillable skincare routine or you’re a true beauty professional, the Starter Systems are an easy way to create a personalized routine. You can choose the Brightening Boost Vitamin C System that includes one Vitamin C Active Powder with refillable Powder Dispenser and one Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator with refillable Base. Shop today to score free shipping and returns and 15% off your first order.

