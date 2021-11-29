Shop incredible savings this Cyber Monday at Best Buy—save on Apple, Samsung, and more

Get sweet deals on all sorts of gear as Cyber Monday makes its approach.

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday sales are here. Best Buy—among many other major retailers—is offering plenty of can't-miss holiday deals today, tomorrow and throughout the rest of the week. If you're looking to score TVs, tablets, headphones, smart home devices or home appliances on a tight budget, take advantage of these deals now.

For home entertainment, Best Buy is offering major savings on TVs, including the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K HDR Smart TV, a top-shelf model with a gorgeous, ultra-colorful OLED display that's among the very best TVs you can buy. This is a marquee television that will be the center of your living room (as it is for multiple TV experts on our staff) for years to come at just $1,299—a savings of $200.

Vizio's Elevate soundbar can beautifully round out your entertainment setup, offering rotating speakers that blast sound both forward and upward, depending on your content, to take full advantage of any situation. Whether you're jamming to your playlist or being whisked away to new worlds with the help of Dolby Atmos, the Elevate is an incredible piece of equipment at a killer price right now, just $799.99 (save $300).

Below, we’ve gathered all of the top-tier Best Buy deals, and we've also answered some of the most common questions about your Cyber Monday shopping. We’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas in a broader guide? We've got that, too.

The top 10 best Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Whether you need a new TV, a monitor for your computer or a fridge for your freshly renovated kitchen, Best Buy has awesome deals lined up for Cyber Monday. Check out the best of the best below:

All the of the best deals from the Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 sale

TV and streaming deals

Computer, tablet and laptop deals

Computer accessories and cameras deals

Soundbars and headphones deals

Video game and console deals

Kitchen and appliances deals

Health and fitness deals

Smart home deals

When does Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 sale start?

Best Buy has started to launch its Cyber Monday deals, ongoing through Monday, November 29.

Now is the best time to find even more incredible deals and discounts on tablets, streaming devices and massive markdowns on top-tier TVs. You'll also score big when it comes to home appliances, kitchen gadgets, and smart home devices. Shop right now to take advantage of these markdowns!

Are Best Buy Cyber Monday deals available online?

Yes. Customers can shop Best Buy Cyber Monday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.

Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.

This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So, if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.

Should I shop Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021 deals?

Yes, absolutely.

These are some of the absolute best deals you'll find at Best Buy all year.

