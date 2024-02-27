Shop inflation falls to 14-month low

shopper

Inflation across Britain’s shops has fallen to a 14-month low as supermarkets slashed the price of homegrown fruit.

Prices dropped to 5.2pc in October, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said, down from 6.2pc a month prior.

This comes as established supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s lower prices to compete with discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The latest drop in shop inflation was driven by food prices falling from 9.9pc to 8.8pc, fuelled by reductions in domestic fruit, such as strawberries, pomegranates and grapes

Fresh food inflation fell from 9.6pc to 8.3pc, hitting its lowest point since July 2022, while ambient food inflation - items stored at room temperature - slid from 10.4pc to 9.5pc, its lowest rate since October 2022.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “Imported goods saw higher levels of inflation due to a weaker pound, still-high producer costs and emerging trade frictions, while prices for some domestically produced foods, such as fruit, were lower compared to last month.”

It comes as supermarkets pursue significant price-cutting campaigns after discounters rapidly increased their market share during the cost-of-living crisis.

However, while supermarkets have been cutting the price of fruit, they have also been criticised by farmers over allegations of unfair treatment.

In an open letter sent to the bosses of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl in September, a collection of farmers accused retailers of “imbalanced, short term and wasteful” practices that have left them struggling to make a living.

Tuesday’s figures also revealed that across non-food items, prices for children’s and baby clothing fell as cold weather descended on the UK, nudging the rate of inflation down from 4.4pc to 3.4pc.

While inflation in UK shops eased, Ms Dickinson said retailers may struggle to keep price rises “heading in the right direction” if the Government fails to act on business rates.

Retailers, as well as pubs, hospitality and leisure businesses, are facing steep increases in their tax bills next year.

Advisory group Altus has said gross business rates bills in England will rise by as much as £2bn next April because they are tied to September’s headline inflation rate.

Ms Dickinson said: “Without immediate action from the Chancellor, retailers have an additional £470m per year on their business rates bill, jeopardising the progress made. Ultimately, it’s consumers who would pay the price for the rising rates bill.”

Last year, the Government introduced a new rates relief scheme for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, which offered up to 75pc off their bills. However, that is due to expire in 2024.

Speaking to the Telegraph earlier in October, Simon Emeny, the chief executive of Fuller’s chain, said pub closures would be “multiplied tenfold” unless Ministers intervene.

Publicans have struggled with soaring costs for everything from beer to ingredients and energy, which have pushed many out of business.

More UK pubs closed in the first half of 2023 than in the entirety of 2022.

Mr Emeny said: “The tax burden on pubs is simply enormous. We, as a sector, account for 0.5pc of UK revenue, but we pay 2.5pc of UK business rates, so we’re disproportionately paying our way.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “We are fully committed to supporting businesses, and know this is key to growing the economy. That is why we have provided tax relief to thousands of businesses, with one third free from paying business rates and others having their bills slashed by 75pc.”

