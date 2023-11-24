HOLLAND — Small Business Saturday, and all the deals it entails, is coming soon to stores near you.

In downtown Holland, on Saturday, Nov. 25, well over 60 shops and restaurants will open their doors with special prices and promotions.

“On Small Business Saturday, it’s important for us to raise awareness of the important role that small businesses play in their local communities,” said marketing coordinator Kara de Alvare. “And in downtown Holland, it’s also a perfect opportunity for our shops and restaurants to thank the entire community for shopping small this holiday season.”

Customers can enter to win a $100 gift card to their favorite downtown shop or restaurant by participating in the city's annual Small Business Saturday Selfie Contest.

In downtown Holland, on Saturday, Nov. 25, well over 60 shops and restaurants will open their doors with special prices and promotions.

To enter, snap a photo of yourself in downtown Holland on Saturday and share to Downtown Holland on Facebook. The winner will be selected at random Monday, Nov. 27.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Other upcoming events include:

Holland's Parade of Lights: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, starting at the corner of Eighth Street and Columbia Ave. The parade will head down Eighth Street as Santa Claus arrives in Holland, escorted by over 75 floats, trucks, antique cars, marching bands and more.

Holland's Strolling Santa: 6-8 p.m. Fridays from Dec. 1-22 in downtown Holland. Catch Santa for a photo as he strolls down Eighth Street.

Holland's Shopping Jam: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Participating businesses will open early, offering 30 percent off at least one item from 8-9 a.m. and 25 percent off at least one item from 9-10 a.m.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Shop local in downtown Holland this Saturday