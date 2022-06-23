Shop Prime Day prices with the best TV deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Prime Day is the time to take advantage of savings on some of the best TVs from top developers.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is one of the best sales events to score the most expensive items at some of their lowest prices. One home essential that can be found at more wallet-friendly prices ahead of Prime Day is a quality TV. Not only have we tested some of the best TVs on the market, but we found those same screens on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more just in time for Prime Day 2022.

The best Prime Day TV deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite early Prime Day TV deals you can shop today, including a compact screen from TCL and a Reviewed-approved screen from LG.

Whether you’re shopping for a TV to improve your gaming experience or need to get a budget-friendly screen, there are plenty of fantastic Prime Day TV deals to shop today. They vary in size, price and features so you can find just the right one to fit your home.

You can take a peek at all the best Prime Day TV deals on Reviewed-approved screens and more below.

The best Samsung TV Prime Day deals

Amazon has the amazing color of the Samsung QN90A for $500 off in honor of Prime Day.

Samsung makes tons of high-quality TVs and one of our favorites is the Samsung QN90A, which you can get at Amazon in a 50-inch size for $500 off at $897.99. We named the QN90A as the best TV for bright rooms thanks to its Neo QLED display technology that makes a brighter, more color-rich picture with tight contrast control. Shop more Samsung Memorial Day TV deals below.

The best TCL TV Prime Day deals

The TCL 5-Series can display high-definition content through fantastic streaming technology, all for less than $450 in time for Prime Day.

We've found TCL TVs to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. The best the brand has to offer is the TCL 5-Series, available in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $449.99—a $100 discount from its $549.99 list price. Our testers found the 5-Series offered deep black levels and decent contrast for such an affordable TV. It also includes a smart platform from Roku (our favorite streaming device).

The best Hisense TV Prime Day deals

The Hisense U8G offers tremendous brightness and out-of-this-world HDR color, and you can get it at Best Buy for $250 off in time for Prime Day.

Hisense may not be as ubiquitous as other brand names like Samsung, but its line of TVs features great technology to make your home movie night all the better. The best of the bunch in our opinion is the U8G 4K ULED Android TV, which you can get at Best Buy in its 55-inch size at $712.99 thanks to a $37 price cut. When we tested the U8G, its quantum dot technology and backlight made for an incredibly bright display along with HDR color.

The best LG TV Prime Day deals

Get cinema-quality imagery in the LG C1 OLED TV on sale at Amazon in time for Prime Day.

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. Just in time for Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model at Amazon for 36% off at $1,596.99.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial you can sign up for ahead of Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Set your clocks because the deals officially start at 3:00AM ET on Tuesday, July 12. More deals are expected to go live throughout the day, so keep your eyes peeled for top-rated TVs that go on sale during the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a number of different outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers from Amazon and Walmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts can be found on the best TVs we've ever tested, including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console.

