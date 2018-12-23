Shop this sale on wireless charging devices and resolve to keep batteries alive in 2019

Twitter More

Here's a fact that would send chills down your spine: electronic devices have officially taken over the human population. By 2020, experts are forecasting that there will be more than four devices for every person on the planet.

Now that's enough to send you into hysterics over the imminent technological uprising, but there's a more pressing matter: how the hell are you supposed to juice up all the 84 devices you own without carrying a buttload of chargers?

With the 3-Port Charger with Wireless Charger and Power Bank, that's how.

Touted as the charger that does it all, this baby features two high-speed USB ports and a USB-C port to power up three of your devices all at once. And if you own a Qi-compatible gadget, it can wirelessly give that a boost, too. It even works as a portable charger. Packing 6700mAh of power, it can serve as your charging solution when you're on the move. Plus, with a 120/240 VAC outlet, you can bring it along with you when you travel abroad. Read more...

