Shop Samsung 8K TVs today and save up to $3,500 on these eye-popping screens

Samsung is offering its 8K TVs for major price cuts just in time for the end of the holiday season.

There are few better gifts to give this holiday season than theater-quality visuals saturating your living room. You can get a similar cinematic experience from Samsung 8K TVs, which are now on sale at the developer's website with major price cuts—but only for a limited time.

As part of its ongoing Discover Samsung event, running through Sunday, December 26, the tech giant is offering select models of its Neo QLED 8K TVs for up to $3,500 off. This is one of the event's many daily deals, including discounts on smartphones, appliances and more to be announced throughout the week. You'll have to act fast though, as these specific discounts will only be available until tomorrow, December 24.

The most affordable option available at this sale is a 65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, typically listed for $3,499.99 but now $2,699.99. That means you can get this advanced home screen at a 23% discount. We've found that the QLED aspect of the TV means brighter, more colorful visuals than traditional LED TVs, using quantum dots to provide enhanced color, contrast and brightness. Samsung says the built-in Neo Quantum Processor 8K brings "unimaginable clarity and depth" to all your favorite shows and movies.

If you've got a bright living room and want a TV that stands out, the Samsung QN90A is one of the best 4K TVs on the market.

If the price tags on the 8K models are still too intimidating, Samsung also has a collection of 4K TVs on sale this holiday season. Samsung makes some of the best 4K TVs we've ever tested, one of them being the QN90A Neo QLED Smart TV. Typically listed from $1,299.99, you can get a 43-inch model of the QN90A for $100 off at $1,199.99. We found the QN90A to be the best 4K TV for brighter rooms, due to the quantum dots coupled with mini-LED backlights to offer more color-rich pictures. It even features a 120Hz refresh rate plus HDMI support, perfect for gamers who were able to snag a new Xbox or PS5 console.

Be sure to shop for this Samsung 8K TV deal today, this is your final chance this year to save on this pick. Check out which screen suits you best!

