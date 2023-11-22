Shop Small: What are Northeast Florida businesses doing for Black Friday and the holidays?

For many, once all the leftover mashed potatoes, turkey, green bean casserole and gravy are stored in the fridge at the end of the Thanksgiving meal, the beginning of the holiday shopping season kicks off. While big box stores have been pushing their advertisements for Black Friday special deals and sales for weeks, many local businesses have more recently begun posting about their upcoming deals online. From percentages off an entire purchase to BOGO specials and flea markets for the smallest of small shops. Here are some of the deepest discounts and most exciting events coming up during the next week:

Books and other gifts

Cinnamon’s Quilt Shoppe is having Black Friday sales on certain items in the shop until Nov. 30.

Happy Medium Books will have $12 tote bags, 15% off new books and $1 off at the cafe on Friday. It will also have “specials and treats” on Saturday.

Holiday shopping begins Top new local stores for first Black Friday, Small Business Saturday in Jacksonville

Temporary workers step in Ramped up seasonal hiring begs question of quality versus quantity

Indie bookstores trend up Independent bookstores find success in Jacksonville, more set to open in 2023

Spruce’s Jacksonville Beach shop will have 20% off and live music and pop-up vendors from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Greenhouse has 15% off plants and free potting.

Food and drinks

Aside from the obvious gift cards to any of Jacksonville’s many restaurants, some local businesses specialize in unique food and drink gifts.

Grater Goods offers specialty cheese, charcuterie and other spreads and homemade treats. The store also sells items themed for the holidays.

Kathryn’s Wines will be offering 20% off bottles that are $30 or more and curated Thanksgiving boxes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bernie’s Wine Stop is offering 10% off for purchases of 12 bottles or more.

Local boutiques

Momni will have 75% off online only.

Drift Boutique will have 40% from 8 to 10 a.m., 30% off from 10 a.m. to noon, 20% off from noon to 6 p.m. and 30% off online sales.

Story continues

Bobby K, which recently closed its Main Street storefront in Springfield, is running a 30% off sale until Cyber Monday.

Fig and Willow also will have 30% off with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Sunhoney will run a 30% off deal in store, and 8103 Clothing will have a buy one, get one 50% deal also in store.

Makers markets

Josephine’s Holiday Market will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at 3563 St. Johns Ave.

Myrtle Ave. Market will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Myrtle Ave. Brewing, 633 Myrtle Ave.

Root Realty’s Holiday Market will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at 2574 Herschel St.

Vagabond to close Murray Hill shop After 9 years, popular Jacksonville coffee shop closing, but its mission will continue

Vagabond Flea Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at 934 Edgewood Ave.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville businesses prepare for holiday shopping season with sales