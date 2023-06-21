Shop sparkly Tuft & Needle mattress deals at this early 4th of July sale

Save up to $700 on Tuft & Needle mattresses at the 4th of July sale.

Ahead of the 4th of July, you might feel inspired to invest in a new mattress to help you rest up for all your summer festivities. With early 4th of July sales in full swing, now's the time to shop. To make sure you're energized for outdoor hikes, beach trips and beyond, Tuft & Needle is slashing prices on customer-favorite mattresses as part of its current mattress sale.

Through Sunday, July 9 you can save up to $700 on a Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress with wood frame. Typically $1,995 for a queen size mattress, you can save $300 and ring up at $1,695 during this sale. Even better, add a mattress protector, sheet set and down alternative pillow set to your order and save an extra 15% with code MATTRESS15. Shipping is entirely free on every order and you will get a 100-night free trial with your mattress purchase!

The Reviewed-approved Legacy Tuft & Needle Original mattress is available in a Twin XL size for $523.91, saving you $271.09 off the usual $795 price. The Original mattress is one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, earning impressive scores both in our lab tests and at home, where our tester slept on it for 30 days. The foam mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for pressure relief. Plus, it's also great for various sleeping positions—our tester noted that she felt the mattress cushioned her body without hugging it.

These dreamy discounts are already selling fast at Tuft & Needle, so take advantage of these 4th of July mattress deals while you can!

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

