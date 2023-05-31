Shop today's best Samsung deals on new customizable Bespoke refrigerators we love

Shop today's best Samsung deals on customizable Bespoke refrigerators we love.

We test hundreds of refrigerators all year long and we love the range of Samsung Bespoke refrigerators for how beautiful and versatile they are. You can choose from the brand new Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator to the Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with up to 20 different color customization options to find the perfect fit for your home. Right now, we found tons of Reviewed-approved Bespoke refrigerator deals to help you save on your next big purchase.

Shop deals on Samsung Bespoke refrigerators

One of our favorite Samsung Bespoke refrigerator deals includes up to $1,200 off the beautiful Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center that we included in our list of best refrigerators of 2023 after testing it ourselves. The visual elegance of the Bespoke fridge impressed us, with its color swappable panels that can be arranged to match nearly any kitchen design concept. But the quality doesn't stop on the surface.

Samsung Bespoke refrigerator deals: Up to $1,200 off at the Samsung sale.

Our lab found that the Bespoke fridge offered "solid" temperature delivery, keeping an unwavering freezer temperature that won't cause freezer burn, and a good refrigerator temp that keeps food from spoiling. The door-in-door system allows you to get to the beverage center and some door storage without opening the whole refrigerator section and exposing it to heat loss. Our tester model also included a flex temperature drawer that can be set to whatever you need (more freezer room or more fridge space), and even brought up temp levels that would be unsafe in a normal fridge, for specific tasks like putting a little chill on a wine bottle or veggies.

Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Beverage Center

The newest addition to the Samsung Bespoke line is the Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Beverage Center. The sleek Bespoke refrigerator features convenient access to filtered water through a dispenser and the AutoFill Water Pitcher (feel free to infuse your water with a refreshing flavor for summer!), cubed ice or Ice Bites and an Auto Open Door feature that requires just a light touch over the sensor to open hands-free.Typically $2,299, you can save up to $700 right now and ring up at $1,599 for the 2023 launch.

With so much color versatility, a stately build and all-around solid functionality, we think these Samsung Bespoke refrigerator deals can help create the premium kitchen—shop Samsung today to save big.

