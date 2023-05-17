Shop today's best Samsung deals on customizable Bespoke refrigerators we love

Samsung Bespoke refrigerator deals: Up to $1,200 off at the Samsung sale.

The Discover Samsung sale is live through Sunday, May 21, which means we're hunting down the best Samsung deals on devices, TVs and major appliances all week long. We test hundreds of refrigerators and we love the range of Samsung Bespoke refrigerators for how beautiful they are and versatile. You can choose from four-door French-door styles to side-by-side fridges and up to 20 different color customization options to find the perfect fit for your home. During the Samsung sale, we found tons of Reviewed-approved Bespoke refrigerator deals to help you save on your next big purchase.

One of our favorite Samsung Bespoke refrigerator deals includes up to $1,200 off the beautiful 4-door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center that we included in our list of best refrigerators of 2023 after testing it ourselves. The visual elegance of the Bespoke fridge impressed us, with its color swappable panels that can be arranged to match nearly any kitchen design concept. But the quality doesn't stop on the surface.

Our lab found that the Bespoke fridge offered "solid" temperature delivery, keeping an unwavering freezer temperature that won't cause freezer burn, and a good refrigerator temp that keeps food from spoiling. The door-in-door system allows you to get to the beverage center and some door storage without opening the whole refrigerator section and exposing it to heat loss. Our tester model also included a flex temperature drawer that can be set to whatever you need (more freezer room or more fridge space), and even brought up temp levels that would be unsafe in a normal fridge, for specific tasks like putting a little chill on a wine bottle or veggies.

The Samsung deals don't stop there. The Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center is on sale for $2,099 ($1,200 off), while the new Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Beverage Center is $1,599 right now—saving you $700 off the usual $2,299 price.

With so much color versatility, a stately build and all-around solid functionality, we think these Samsung Bespoke refrigerator deals can help create the premium kitchen—shop the Discover Samsung sale today to save big.

