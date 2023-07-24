Shop our top 10 deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 is the best place to save on Our Place cookware, Veja sneakers, Charlotte Tilbury makeup and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is live through Sunday, August 6 and we're bringing you directly to the savings. Whether you're shopping for a closet makeover, a kitchen overhaul or a home redesign—we found the best Nordstrom deals on designer favorites from the likes of Zella, Nuna, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury and so much more.

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Whether you're after markdowns on style staples, beauty must-haves or chic home essentials, you can find deals on all that and more at this massive Nordstrom sale. The once-a-year sale always has the best savings but many of the hottest items are already selling fast—so we suggest you shop your wish list right now.

10 best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023

1. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

We love Charlotte Tilbury makeup and you can get this lip set for less today at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

We love Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk line and right now you can try out the top-quality makeup for less at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Usually ringing up at $92, you can take home the Pillow Talk lip kit for just $62 right now. The makeup collection includes a Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk, a Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk and a Lip Jewel in Pillow Talk.

$62 at Nordstrom (Save $30)

➤New Samsung Galaxy devices are coming: This is your last chance to pre-order and get $50 off

2. Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

These Zella leggings are cult favorite and on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Our readers love Zella leggings and they're usually among the first things to sell out at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Luckily, right now, you can still get your hands on a pair for a pretty price. Usually retailing at $59, you can take home the moisture-wicking pants with a no-slip waistband and a hidden pocket for just $39.99.

$39.99 at Nordstrom (Save $19.01)

3. Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

Celebrate the Nordstrom Anniversary sale with this incredible deal on a do-it-all pan.

The Always Pan from Our Place is one of our favorite pieces of multi-use cookware, and it's on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale right now. The Always Pan 2.0 set, which comes with a lid, spatula and steamer basket, is typically $150, but today it's only $112.99 at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. With this incredible pan, you can make tons of recipes and use it as a sauté pan, a steamer, a skillet and more.

From $112.99 at Nordstrom (Save $37.01)

4. Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

This Nuna car seat is parent-approved and on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Parents, take a look at the super-popular Nuna Rava flame retardant free convertible car seat. Usually ringing up for $550, you can take home the parenting essential for just $399.99 at the Anniversary sale. The car seat features a five-point adjustable harness, removable head and body inserts and energy-absorbing and side-impact-protection pods to keep your most precious cargo safe on the go. Last year, this popular Nuna car seat sold out fast, so you need to act fast to score this epic deal.

$399.99 at Nordstrom (Save $150.01)

5. Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

Get a cozy throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams that comes in four stylish colors.

Cozy up with summer savings by shopping this amazing Nordstrom deal on an In the Wild throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams. The comfy blanket comes in four colors and can fit as a stylish addition to your living room or bedroom decor. Generally $180, this throw is on sale at Nordstrom for $119.99—saving you $60.01 in the process.

$119.99 at Nordstrom (Save $60.01)

6. Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal

These designer sandals can be yours for less right now at Nordstrom.

Complete your summer look with Tory Burch's timeless Miller Cloud sandal, currently down from $198 to just $138.60. The true-to-size slip-on features a one-inch heel with a contoured footbed, a leather upper and rubber soles. Adorned with the iconic Tory Burch logo, the sandal promises to add a little extra flare to any warm weather outfit.

$138.60 at Nordstrom (Save $59.40)

7. Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Stay hydrated and on-budget with this Hydro Flask water bottle, on sale now at Nordstrom.

We're big fans of Hydro Flask water bottles, and right now you can pick up the 32-ounce Wide Mouth water bottle for under $40 at Nordstrom. As one of the best reusable water bottles we've ever tested, we love that the bottle is well insulated, fits many third-party filters and is designed to prevent condensation.

$39.99 at Nordstrom (Save $12.01)

8. Men's Veja V-12 Low Top Sneakers

Save 20% on Veja V-12 sneakers during Nordstrom's Anniversary sale.

One of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary sale discounts is on the men's Veja V-12 Low Top sneakers, one of the most popular sneakers out there, for 20% off. This sleek, low-top sneaker carries a classic, versatile look perfect for business-casual workdays, laid-back weekend getaways and everything in between. When we reviewed Veja sneakers, we were quite impressed with the level of comfort and support after spending some time breaking them in.

$148 at Nordstrom (Save $37)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

9. Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress

Stay fit and fashionable with this chic dress from Sweaty Betty.

Take your workout attire to the next level by picking up the Sweaty Betty Power Workout dress. This stylish fitness dress is currently down from $118 to just $79.99 at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. It features a racerback design, a flat side pocket, attached inner shorts and removable cups.

$79.99 at Nordstrom (Save $38.01)

10. Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt

Grab this casual t-shirt for less right now at Nordstrom.

If casual men's fashion is what you're after, don't pass up the Robert Barakett Georgia pima cotton t-shirt. Available in plenty of earthy tones, this regular-fit shirt features a crewneck design, side vents to keep you comfortable all day long and 100% pima cotton fabric. Usually priced at $69.50, you can pick up the shirt today for just $49.99.

$49.99 at Nordstrom (Save $19.51)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale opened to the general public on Monday, July 17.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is 21 days long for the public and even longer for Nordstrom cardholders. The sale opened to the public on Monday, July 17 and will continue through Sunday, August 6. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the best opportunities to score deals on beauty and fashion essentials from tons of influencer-approved brands.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, the Anniversary sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023: Save on Charlotte Tilbury, Zella and Our Place