Shop the top 8 sandal deals at Macy's, Amazon and more

Update your summer wardrobe with these top-rated sandal deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.​​

Summer's here, which means it's time to kick your boots to the back of your closet and dust off your sandals for the new season. If last year's flip-flops and slides are a little less glamorous than you remember, we've got you covered with tons of deals on stylish sandals you can snag right now at Macy's, Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Shop sandal deals at Macy's

With sandal sales on strappy styles, casual flip-flops, wedges and more, now's the time to bag bargains on all the shoe styles you need this summer. Keep scrolling to shop our top sandal deals from designer brands like Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Coach and more. .

➤Father's Day 2023: 50+ best Father's Day gift ideas at every price

The best sandal deals at Macy's, Amazon and more

1. Under $40: These versatile Michael Kors flats

Save big on these Michael Kors sandals right now at Macy's.

For a sandal you can wear to the office, on date night or while running errands, look to the Michael Michael Kors August flat sandals. These trendy slip-ons are currently on sale for just $39.99 at Macy's—an incredible $75.01 markdown. The sophisticated sandals feature a low heel, a slip-on toe ring and a mini MK logo on the side.

$39.99 at Macy's (Save $75.01)

2. Save 30%: These cult-favorite Tory Burch sandals

Tory Burch sandals are always in style and right now they're also on sale at Nordstrom.

Tory Burch's Miller Cloud sandals always make a statement and right now you can bag them for 30% off at Nordstrom. Down from $198 to $138.60, you can score the lavender, black and ivory sandals for $59.40 off just in time for summer 2023. The trendy shoes feature a low heel, a leather upper and Tory Burch's iconic logo.

$138.60 at Nordstrom (Save $59.40)

➤Samsung sale: Upgrade your home theater this summer with the Samsung Frame TV—save $300 now

3. Under $32: These cute Calvin Klein slip-ons

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with these chic Calvin Klein sandals.

Calvin Klein clothing and shoes are super trendy, but they typically come with a high price tag. If you want to sport Calvin Klein sandals this summer without blowing your budget, you're in luck because you can grab the Marita casual slip-on flat sandals for only $31.53 today at Macy's—a savings of $47.47. Available in several fun colors, the sandals are outfitted with a flat heel and a cute open, square toe.

$31.53 at Macy's (Save $47.47)

4. Save $70: These flashy Coach gladiator sandals

These Coach sandals are super cute and on sale now at Macy's.

Gladiator sandals pair perfectly with summer dresses, jean shorts and maxi skirts. If you want to add a new pair to your summer shoe collection, you can pick up the Coach Giselle Studded Gladiator Fisherman sandals at Macy's for just $105 right now instead of the full $175 list price. Along with $70 in savings, you'll get a cute pair of leather sandals with metallic details and a low platform heel.

$105 at Macy's (Save $70)

5. Under $44: These chic Vince Camuto wedges

Score these chic wedges for an epic discount today at Nordstrom.

Perfect for summer weddings and weekend date nights, the Vince Camuto Meddrina ankle strap sandals are currently down from $79 to $43.45 for the Apricot color at Nordstrom. The wedges have a medium 3.25-inch heel, a leather upper and an adjustable ankle strap with a buckle closure.

From $43.45 at Nordstrom (Save $35.55)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

6. Save 20%: These Teva platform sandals

These platform sandals will elevate any summer outfit.

Platform sandals are great for elevating your casual summer outfits and right now you can score the Teva Flatform Universal platform sandal for as little as $54.98 for the light grey floral print version—a savings of $15.02. The shoes are outfitted with a nylon webbing upper, a hook and loop closure and a round open toe.

From $54.98 at DSW (Save $15.02)

7. Down 30%: These cute Reef flip-flops

Grab these Reef flip-flops on sale for a sweet price right now at Amazon.

A cute and durable pair of flip-flops are a summer wardrobe essential. If you need a new pair, consider the Reef Cushion Breeze flip-flops down from $40 to $27.90 today at Amazon. The flip-flops have a rubber and plastic sole, a soft webbing liner and are available in tons of cute colors, too.

$27.90 at Amazon (Save $12.10)

➤Amazon deal: Crest 3D Whitestrips are less than $40 at Amazon this week

8. 40% off: These square-toe Dolce Vita sandals

Save 40% on these stylish sandals today at Nordstrom.

For a cute sandal that pairs perfectly with casual and dressy outfits alike, look to the Dolce Vita Iman slide sandal at Nordstrom. Usually ringing up at $90, you can bag the shoes for just $54 right now. The sandals have beautiful braided detailing on the straps and are made from sustainably sourced materials.

$54 at Nordstrom (Save $36)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sandals: Shop flip-flops and slides at Amazon and Macy's