How Shop Yahaira Is Creating Shapewear Made for More Than Just the Stereotypical Body Type

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Women's fashion is always a struggle if you are not an archetypal body type. Clothes are meant to fit a certain body shape, which can perpetuate beauty standards and make shopping next to impossible if you don't fit those measurements. There has recently been a movement to change this kind of thinking and reflect a wider arrangement of body types in women's clothing.

One of these companies looking to do just that is Shop Yahaira which is a women's shapewear and clothing company. They saw a similar problem when they were first starting out. Their company, which focuses on shapewear, wanted to design clothes that do not flatten the buttocks region. Instead, they created a seamless breathable mesh with 4 way stretch that lifts and shapes along with other patented technology.

Though finding the right patents and lawyers to help them with the process was difficult, the group was able to make it work and has now patented numerous types of shapewear. However, their success was so rapid that it actually became an obstacle to their growth! The company grew so quickly that they could not find enough employees to keep up with their growth. With the employees that they were hiring, they also were uncertain as to whether or not they would be trustworthy and good employees for the company. Thankfully, the team has worked out and kept up with the ever-growing demand for their product.

What has made the company such a success is the technology that goes behind it and our form of advertising and customer service. They advertise with models and influencers and deal with women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities. Their customer service has also set them apart. They try to answer every comment, message in real time, and many customers value their communication and reputation. People then end up coming back for both the product and the people because of the connections they have made and the people they have worked with who have helped them feel good in what they are wearing.

The creator of Shop Yahaira is Bruce Moncada. Bruce was inspired to begin his business after meeting his now wife, Yajaira Solano, Bruce discovered that she was always looking for better shapewear to better fit her body type. She became his business partner and the two launched the company together.

"We saw an opportunity to create our own with special technology. We created several utility patents. Which catapulted our business and separated us from all our competition. We currently hold patents in several countries and we built a company that is helping women look good and feel good. Providing excellent products to serve all women of all shapes and sizes. Yahaira Solano, mother of my child and business partner: www.shopyahaira.com . We trademarked ‘happy butt happy life.' This is the saying of our company. We are working on taking over to become "the number one shapewear company in the world," Bruce explains.

The hope for the future is to go global with their business as they seek to reach other corners of the world that have similar issues with not understanding women's body shapes. The next two years they want to increase revenue tenfold. They are also looking into starting a runway show and have a couple different TV Shows about real estate. To find out more about Shop Yahaira, you can follow them on Instagram here and check out their website here .

