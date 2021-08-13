Shopango Now Offering Free Interior Design Services and Partnering with TaskRabbit for Assembly

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Summer is a hectic season for everyone, but the team at Shopango has been especially busy. This season the company unveiled an exciting re-brand, a new assembly partnership with TaskRabbit, and free interior design services.

Known for its expertly curated furniture and home goods products, Shopango takes a tailored approach to the furniture shopping experience, setting itself apart from generic ‘big box' retailers while offering unparalleled service and support.

Always looking for ways to better serve its customers, this quarter the company has announced several enhancements and offerings to elevate the experience its customers have with the brand and the value they get out of shopping with Shopango.

TaskRabbit Partnership

It's hard to beat the convenience, selection, accessibility and prices of shopping for home and office furniture online. Shopango makes the process fast, easy, intuitive and downright enjoyable for its customers. From entertainment or leisure, to work, they offer a robust selection of innovative and stylish products. But one challenge some customers would rather do without, is the assembly of their products upon arrival.

Anyone who has put together an office desk, bed, dresser, or even patio furniture knows that the process can be both time-consuming and frustrating. No matter how clear the instructions are, it's a task that many customers would prefer to let a professional handle.

This quarter, Shopango has heard the needs of its customers, partnering with none other than TaskRabbit, a leader in ‘on demand' help from skilled, reliable assemblers, handy people and more.

With this partnership, Shopango customers will be able to connect with Taskers on TaskRabbit with a single click, directly through their purchase confirmation email. This provides customers with access to on-demand assembly services for any purchase. Through this partnership, Shopango is seamlessly facilitating the assembly scheduling process, reminding customers at checkout that the option is available for their convenience. Best of all, new TaskRabbit customers receive a generous discount coupon that can be applied to any TaskRabbit services associated with their purchase.

Story continues

Free Interior Design Services

Interior design is part science, part art, with trends coming and going like the seasons. Customers needing a little help in the inspiration and design department can now tap into the talent of a professional interior design expert, all at no cost.

As part of its ongoing effort to set the gold standard for home and office needs, Shopango is dedicated to going above and beyond the call of duty. This quarter the company has begun offering a free interior design consultation to aid customers in the product selection process.

Each consultation consists of a free 30-minute session with a design specialist. Alternatively, this session can be conducted through text by sending a detailed request to the designer who will then send back product ideas that fit the customer's needs, budget, and design goals.

Shopango Re-branding

Every now and again even a brand needs a ‘fresh coat of paint' to breathe new life into it. Among the many changes Shopango has made is a facelift of its website and brand, introducing a new logo, color scheme, website layout and imagery that enhances its appeal and is uniquely aligned with the company's core values and beliefs.

About Shopango

On a mission to eliminate the friction consumers face when shopping for furniture online, the Shopango team is committed to enhancing and elevating the experience consumers have when purchasing home and office products. Boasting an extensive and expertly curated selection of home and office products, the company melds high-quality products with an experience-driven approach to customer relationships.

Product Categories Include:

Those interested in learning more about Shopango, their products, or in scheduling a free interior design consultation are encouraged to reach out through its official website.

Media Contact:

Phone number: 754-333-3250

Email: service@shopango.com

SOURCE: Shopango





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/659608/Shopango-Now-Offering-Free-Interior-Design-Services-and-Partnering-with-TaskRabbit-for-Assembly



