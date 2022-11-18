U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,545.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,732.50
    +22.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.64
    +1.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8310
    -0.4150 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,815.08
    +341.94 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.81
    +5.38 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,960.52
    +29.95 (+0.11%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Energize Colorado/

·2 min read

In the news release, ShopBIPOC launches free online marketplace featuring BIPOC small business owners, issued 17-Nov-2022 by Energize Colorado over PR Newswire, the subheading should read "Launched by a collaborative effort of twelve community organizations including: The Center for Community Wealth Building, Energize Colorado, Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, CEDS Finance, Adelante Community Development, Good Business Colorado, Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center, Denver Metro Small Business Development Center, Minority Business Office of Colorado, Slow Integration Coaching, Praxis LLC." rather than "Launched by a collaborative effort of twelve community organizations including Energize Colorado" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

ShopBIPOC launches free online marketplace featuring BIPOC small business owners

Launched by a collaborative effort of twelve community organizations including: The Center for Community Wealth Building, Energize Colorado, Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, CEDS Finance, Adelante Community Development, Good Business Colorado, Aurora-South Metro Small Business Development Center, Denver Metro Small Business Development Center, Minority Business Office of Colorado, Slow Integration Coaching, Praxis LLC.

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopBIPOC has launched a new online marketplace featuring BIPOC-owned small businesses in Colorado. (BIPOC is an acronym for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color).

The creation of ShopBIPOC was a response to calls from individuals, businesses, and institutions who wanted to support BIPOC-owned businesses and didn't have access to a central marketplace. So, twelve community organizations came together to create the ShopBIPOC platform — an online marketplace where conscientious consumers can shop with Colorado's BIPOC-owned businesses.

For the first time, Colorado consumers will have a new opportunity to invest their dollars into businesses owned by BIPOC entrepreneurs in an easy-to-access and shop platform. This holiday season, Americans are expected to spend an average of $932 on gifts, up from an average of $837 last year (Gallup, October 2022). According to the U.S. SBA, Hispanic entrepreneurs comprise 11.1 percent of business owners in Colorado, and BIPOC entrepreneurs comprise 7.4 percent. ShopBIPOC is where Colorado shoppers can buy from nearly 200 local, BIPOC-owned businesses.

"People have a real appetite for buying from local small businesses right now, but they can be hard to identify and find," said Yessica Holguin, Executive Director of Center for Community Wealth Building, one of ShopBIPOC's twelve founding organizations. "We care about closing the racial wealth gap and lifting entrepreneurs of color. We created ShopBIPOC to connect local BIPOC-owned small businesses with a wider market."

This platform also supports these entrepreneurs in establishing and strengthening their digital presence and connecting with new consumers that may have never had access to them.

Restaurateur Edwin Sandoval of Xatrucho Concepts shared, "ShopBIPOC has been a valuable resource to Xatrucho in many ways, primarily in helping us reach and connect with government offices and organizations that are looking to diversify their purchasing."

ShopBIPOC is free for business owners to list their businesses and accessible for consumers to shop and explore.

Visit www.shopbipoc.com to learn more and shop!

About ShopBIPOC

Through a collaborative effort of twelve community organizations led by the Center for Community Wealth Building, ShopBIPOC was launched in the Fall of 2022 to connect consumers with BIPOC-owned businesses through an online marketplace.

Contact:
Yessica Holguin
Executive Director, Center for Community Wealth Building
info@shopbipoc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shopbipoc-launches-free-online-marketplace-featuring-bipoc-small-business-owners-301682186.html

SOURCE Energize Colorado

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum Over Terms of Employment Passes

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Elon Musk changes Twitter’s remote work rules, again

    Elon Musk is changing Twitter’s remote work rules yet again amid deadline for employees to commit to his vision for a “hardcore” company.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla payout has a $50 billion hand in whether or not he remains the world’s richest person

    Elon Musk left Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday to fly across the country to defend himself against a lawsuit claiming that he didn’t deserve the handsome Tesla payout agreed four years ago.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PNC to cut 25 branches in February, spares Pittsburgh

    PNC Financial Services Group, which in late October confirmed 20 branch consolidations in January, filed applications with the OCC to cut another 25 that span seven states on Feb. 17. None in the latest batch are in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro. Many of the planned cuts are in-store branches at Stop & Shop and Giant supermarkets in Maryland and New Jersey.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • 'God Mode': SBF’s Alameda Had 'Secret Exemptions' on FTX, New CEO Alleges

    Alameda Research played outside of liquidation rules on FTX, John J. Ray III claims in a new bankruptcy filing.

  • These Analysts Think Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) Earnings Are Under Threat

    Market forces rained on the parade of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Foxconn hires over 100,000 workers for COVID-hit Chinese plant - Yicai

    Apple supplier Foxconn has hit a hiring target of 100,000 new workers for its Zhengzhou plant in China, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, a milestone that could ease production pressure at the COVID-hit site. Yicai, citing an unidentified high-ranking staffer at the plant, said Foxconn had received more than 100,000 job applications so far and was ending its latest hiring drive. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • American Airlines' regional carriers offer big pay bonuses for pilots

    American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has said repeatedly that a pilot shortage at the regional level is one of the biggest constraints to the company's overall capacity plans.