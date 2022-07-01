ShopDisney's summer shop is now open--here's what we recommend buying

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The dream summer vacation of childhood—or of anyone who just won the Super Bowl apparently—is Disney World. If you don’t want to battle the park congestion to get to the souvenir shop then there’s good news: ShopDisney has anything you could imagine adorned with classic Disney characters to their newer ventures like Star Wars and Marvel.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The vacation shop at the online Disney Store just dropped, and it has something for all your outings and entertaining, from swimwear to refreshments and more. We’ve sifted through the brand’s summer selection for the absolute bests—here’s what we recommend checking out.

1. Mickey and Minnie Mouse Picnic Basket

Show your love for Disney with this cute picnic basket.

This picnic basket looks like Mickey and Minnie made it themselves along with their woodland creature friends before retreating to their smiling portraits printed on its top. The classic silhouette is constructed of woven willow with a split wooden lid for easy access to all your provisions while keeping them covered; it comes with a removable cotton/polyester liner that’s washable so any spills or messes that occur inside are an easy clean-up. With its generous capacity it is sure to fit everything you’d want for a day out, including a standard 750 ml bottle of wine.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse picnic basket for $140

2. National Geographic Booney Beanie Hat

This hat is perfect for hot summer days.

Bucket hats have come back into style after a brief hiatus. The next step in that progression is the booney hat: similar to the bucket, but a little more utilitarian and designed with adventure in mind. Buff, the brand known for multifunctional headwear, teamed up with National Geographic to produce this booney hat with an oceanic print.

It’s constructed of recycled synthetics to provide a moisture-wicking interior and water-repellent exterior and can be packed small into its self-storage pocket while still retaining its shape. The wider brim provides UPF 50 certified sun protection against UV rays and the lateral vented crown ensures it won’t go flying off your head when the wind picks up on your trek. The hats are sized Small/Medium and Large/X-Large. An adjustable toggle on the back of the crown offers a fully customized fit.

Story continues

National Geographic booney beanie hat by Buff for $39

3. Stitch Can Holder

Pack your favorite beverage in this Stitch tumbler.

A koozie may be the single greatest invention for summer and has expanded past the one-size-fits-all foam cylinder they started out as. This Stitch one is on the current side of that evolution. The holder is made of stainless steel with a plastic rim to keep drinks cool and well insulated. This holder is specifically made for the tall, slim cans, not the classic Coke can, so be sure and take note of that. It is best suited for cans you see from energy drinks or your favorite hard seltzer cans. It is dishwasher safe but if you want to preserve the Stitch graphic longer you may want to hand wash it instead.

Stitch can holder for $20

4. Yoda Grill Scraper and Bottle Opener

May the Grill Be With You

This Yoda grill scraper is a great tool to have as we enter the peak of cookout season. The flat Parawood scraper is etched with the head of Jedi Master Yoda, and the handle has the words “Grill I Will” for some mid-cooking encouragement. Built in is a stainless-steel bottle opener so you always have one handy while grilling and the rope hanger loop attached to the handle allows for easy storage. It’s recommended that you surface wash using a damp cloth and not completely submerge the scraper in water to prevent the wood from warping or cracking.

Yoda grill scraper and bottle opener for $45

5. Old Key West Resort Water Bottle

This retro water bottle is perfect for your summer vacation.

You can never have enough reusable water bottles and this one will fit well into your collection. The 24 oz stainless steel bottle is lightweight and durable and claims to insulate better than BPA-free plastic (it also doesn’t give water that weird plastic-y taste). A threaded lid with plastic loop makes it easy to attach to a backpack with a carabiner or lanyard and the size makes the bottle lightweight but durable. The graphic gives it a retro look, but if you want something different, these bottles are fully customizable on the website. It's recommended you hand wash so you can preserve the graphic longer.

Key West Resort bottle for $25

6. Chewbacca Bottle Cooler

Star Wars fans are sure to love this product.

Nobody wants to carry around a bottle full of water that has been cooking in the summer sun—this Chewbacca bottle cooler is a great remedy. The Chewy-inspired cooler has a furry, fuzzy texture so it’s like you’re carrying your own little Ewok around. It can hold bottles from 20 to 32 oz and has an elastic opening so there is no struggle when switching out bottle sizes but ensures a secure fit. An adjustable bandolier-style shoulder strap makes it comfortable to swing over your shoulder or wear across the body for easy access. It’s recommended that you spot clean with a damp towel; water bottle and Wookie calls not included.

Chewbacca bottle cooler for $24.99

7. Toy Story Kettle Style Popcorn Maker

Embrace the CLAW with this popcorn maker.

This is perfect for a popcorn purist that enjoys old-school movie-style popcorn and agrees that the Pizza Planet scene is one of the best parts of the original Toy Story movie. The kettle-style popper makes up to eight cups per batch and has a slide-out try for easy serving, but if you prefer not to share, two classic popcorn containers are included. The 2.5-oz kettle has a built-in stir rod and oil, and kernel scoops are included so all you’ll need is the corn to get started. It’ll make a good addition to movie nights or even just a porch hangout for snacks.

Toy Story kettle-style popcorn maker for $75

8. National Geographic My Town Custom Wood Puzzle

If you love summer puzzles, you'll love this one.

Puzzles on a summer vacation—like everything else—are just more fun. This map puzzle from National Geographic allows you to build one that hits close to home. Simply provide your address and zip code and a 400-piece puzzle map is created with your home at the center; each is individually made to order and detail roads, contour lines, public transit, waterways, and notable buildings around. The map covers an area of 7.5 miles east to west and 5 miles north to south and the single centerpiece that has your address is shaped like a little house. The finished dimensions are 12.25-inch by 18.5-inch and would make for a good, framed piece.

National Geographic My Town custom wood puzzle for $50

9. Grogu Garden Stool and Tool Set

This gardening kit is perfect for those who have green thumbs.

If you’re a Mandalorian fan with a green thumb, this stool and tools set will be a fun addition for your backyard or garden. The sturdy steel seat is foldable for easy storage and the detachable tote holds the included garden fork, weeder, broad face trowel, hand rake, and narrow face trowel—all made of steel with wood handles. The seat can hold up to 200 lbs. but remains lightweight and sits at a low but comfortable 17-in height so you can really get into your weeding and watering.

Grogu garden stool and tool set for $150

10. Barcelona Tote Bag

This tote bag is perfect for the beach.

A day at the beach or pool demands a reliable tote bag and ShopDisney has an array of the classic design with different city and park graphics. The handles are a sturdy cotton webbing, and the interior is made of a laminate polyester so spills and messes can be easily cleaned. Like the water bottles, this tote bag is completely customizable with both size and graphics. They are available in a medium or large size, and you can play around with colors, fonts, and images using the design tool on the website. Commemorate a special vacation, anniversary or just personalize one with your name and use year-round.

Barcelona tote bag for $20

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: ShopDisney summer shop: Summer must-haves from Disney