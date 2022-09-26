U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,685.00
    -24.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,502.00
    -167.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,314.00
    -62.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,673.80
    -12.30 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.22
    -0.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.20
    -8.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9636
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.25
    +4.90 (+17.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0771
    -0.0085 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1940
    +0.8740 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,870.00
    -261.51 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.31
    -12.23 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.49
    -48.11 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Shopee, the Amazon of Southeast Asia, has been on a layoff spree within a year of raising $6 billion. We dug into the financials for an inside look.

Nidhi Pandurangi
·6 min read
Shopee logo
The latest round of Shopee layoffs came almost exactly a year after the ecommerce giant raised $6 billion through the sale of equity and bonds in September 2021.SOPA Images / Contributor

  • On September 19, Singapore-based ecommerce giant Shopee announced its latest round of layoffs.

  • Shopee is pivoting from a growth mindset to cutting costs as external funding dries up.

  • It's one of many tech giants downsizing as Fed rate hikes push investors to safe-heaven investments.

As employees trickled into the offices of Singapore-headquartered ecommerce platform Shopee on September 19, it became clear that this was going to be no ordinary Monday morning.

Within the next few hours, a "low single-digit percentage" of the company's employees had been given their marching orders, a Shopee spokesperson told Insider. The company employed more than 67,000 people at the end of 2021, per Bloomberg. Hours after the layoffs started — which a source close to the situation described as a "right-sizing" of resources — LinkedIn was lighting up with testaments from former employees expressing shock and dismay over their termination.

The latest round of Shopee layoffs came almost exactly a year after the ecommerce giant raised $6 billion through the sale of equity and bonds in September 2021. At the time, it was the largest fundraising in Southeast Asia.

We dug through Sea Limited's financials to piece together an inside look at the company and found that while revenue has been climbing year over year, losses have been growing. What's more, the recent Federal Reserve rate hikes have made it hard for Shopee — and other tech giants — to raise funds. Now, the company's mindset is shifting from growth to preserving cash.

A turbulent seven months

Shopee was founded in 2015 by Chinese-born Singaporean businessman Forrest Li. The ecommerce brand launched in seven markets across Southeast Asia and has since expanded into 13 markets. Today, Li is the billionaire CEO of NYSE-listed Sea Limited, which owns 100% of Shopee as well a gaming unit called Garena.

The company's public decisions over the past seven months have heralded various issues, both financial and regulatory.

In March, Shopee closed its Indian office and laid off 300 staff members. The closure came a month after regulatory intervention by the Indian government led to the banning of certain apps, including Garena's Free Fire.

In March, Shopee also pulled out of France, its sole presence in Europe.

In late August, Shopee rescinded several job offers, the South China Morning Post reported. Among those was an offer extended to a Chinese national, who discovered that the offer had been pulled when he landed in Singapore along with his wife and dog.

In early September, Shopee told staffers it was shutting operations in Chile, Columbia, and Mexico, and was entirely exiting Argentina, per local news agency Straits Times.

And finally, on September 15, a few days before the cuts began, Li wrote a 1,000-word memo to staffers. In it, he said the adverse market conditions are "not a quickly passing storm" and wrote that the company's objective for the next 12-18 months would be to become self-sufficient.

Li wrote that the company has a "solid cash base" but warned that "we can easily run through this cash base if we are not careful, and with investors fleeing for 'safe haven' investments, we do not anticipate being able to raise funds in the market." He also outlined a series of cost-cutting measures the company would be taking, including top-level executives temporarily forgoing salaries.

Sea Limited, the parent company of Shopee, declined to comment for this piece.

Numbers paint a bleak picture

Sea Limited has lost around $170 billion of market value since an October 2021 high, per Bloomberg.

Its quarterly losses have been ballooning, and the top-line revenues did not translate to profits in the second quarter of 2022. At the end of the second quarter, the company started signaling trouble ahead when it suspended a revenue forecast for the ecommerce business in 2022.

Sea Limited's financial statements show that revenue is rising, and that ecommerce is the biggest growth driver. In the second quarter, Sea Limited's revenue stood at $2.9 billion, a 29% year-over-year growth. In the same quarter, Shopee's revenue came in at $1.8 billion, marking 75.6% year-over-year growth.

However, the company's losses are also mounting. Sea Limited reported a loss of $931.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, widening significantly from a net loss of $433.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 and on the tail of two straight quarters of losses.

Amid these growing losses, Sea Limited revised and then dropped its ecommerce revenue guidance for the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Shopee expected ecommerce revenue in 2022 to fall between $8.9 billion and $9.1 billion. The following quarter, it lowered that forecast range to $8.5 billion to $9.1 billion. And then, in the second quarter of 2022, the company said it would be "suspending" its ecommerce revenue guidance for 2022 altogether.

Businesses do not operate in silos 

The layoffs and cutbacks at Shopee come as the tech industry at large undergoes a seismic shift in staffing.

Facebook parent Meta is reorganizing departments and putting some employees on a 30-day list that gives them a month to find new roles within the organisation or leave, per a Wall Street Journal report. Fifty staffers of Google's startup incubator Area 120 will need to find new internal roles or risk being terminated. Snapchat parent Snap Inc. plans to lay off around 20% of its roughly 6,400-person staff, or roughly 1,200 employees, CNN reported.

These companies — Shopee included — have seen their growth explode in recent years. Sea Limited posted revenues of $414 million in 2017, which ballooned to almost $10 billion in 2021. This growth was mainly fueled by cash from fundraising, as in its record September 2021 fundraising round.

The market from which these growth-minded tech companies raised their funds looks drastically different now.

Looking to bring down the rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by another 0.75 points to 3% to 3.25% on September 21. While this means the cost of borrowing has shot up, it also means the return on risk-free assets — like US Treasury bonds — could be more attractive to investors than riskier tech stocks, per the Motley Fool.

This is the scenario Li alluded to in his September 15 staff memo, when he wrote that investors are fleeing for "safe-haven" investments, and it's why investment funding has dried up for Shopee. As an alternate to external funding, companies can look inwards to fuel growth and expansion. However, Sea Limited has been posting losses for the past few quarters, so that option is not viable in the short-term.

All this has led to Shopee prioritizing cash flow via cost-cutting over growth, which in turn led to the September 19 layoffs and to the mindset change Li outlined in his staff memo.

"In the past, we have focused on growth first, and sometimes growth at all costs. This was not a wrong approach, as global conditions were ripe with opportunities then," Li wrote. "But now that global conditions have changed, we too must adapt."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok inching toward U.S. security deal to avoid sale - NYT

    TikTok and the Biden administration have drafted a preliminary agreement to resolve national security concerns but are still deciding on a potential agreement, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ByteDance and TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. TikTok has long faced scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app's safeguards of user data.

  • Individual investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after Trican Well Service Ltd.'s (TSE:TCW) market cap dropped by CA$149m

    A look at the shareholders of Trican Well Service Ltd. ( TSE:TCW ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the...

  • Russian police block mobilization protests, arrest hundreds

    Russian police moved quickly Saturday to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin's military mobilization order, arresting hundreds, including some children, in scores of cities across the vast country. Police detained nearly 750 people, including over 370 in Moscow and some 150 in St. Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia. The demonstrations followed protests that erupted within hours Wednesday after Putin, in a move to beef up his volunteer forces fighting in Ukraine, announced a call-up of experienced and skilled army reservists.

  • 'Flexible seating' at Tallmadge school spawns concerns, questions from parents

    School district assures parent that there are enough chairs and desks for each student, but children have options for classroom seating.

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) both underwent dramatic transformations over the past year. AT&T divested DirecTV, merged WarnerMedia with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) , and sold many of its non-core assets to prioritize the growth of its core telecom business.

  • Trader Who Made Billions in 2008 Buys Pound Near All-Time Low

    (Bloomberg) -- A former hedge fund manager who shot to fame for a $2.7 billion volatility trading gain during the global financial crisis is buying the pound on a day when the currency slumped to an all-time low. Stephen Diggle on Monday used 10% of the assets of a “small fund” to buy sterling to finance investments in the UK, especially stocks of companies that have earnings in the greenback but costs in the British currency, he said in an email. He didn’t specify the name and size of the fund.

  • Morgan Stanley says investors should consider this port in the market storm right now

    Morgan Stanley strategist Vishwanath Tirupattur summed up how tough it is these days in a note to clients on Sunday. “Navigating these choppy waters for the economy and the markets is a challenge in both risk-free and risky assets due to the duration risk in the former and growth/earnings in the latter,” said the strategist. Tirupattur offers up a few stats to back up his call, the first that this is a sizable market, standing at $3 trillion in face value and $2.87 trillion in market value, based on the ICE-BAML index.

  • Seems Like We Are Getting Close to a Rally

    When equity folks are fretting more about interest rates and currencies than stocks, you know they are concerned.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy as the Market Plunges

    Since hitting a record high during the first week of January, the broad-based S&P 500 has gone on to lose as much as 24% of its value and delivered its worst first-half performance in 52 years. The growth stock-focused Nasdaq Composite has performed even worse, with a peak-to-trough decline of 34% since mid-November. This is something Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows all too well.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insiders sold US$34m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    In the last year, many The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which...

  • Generac Holdings (GNRC) Moves 3.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    Generac Holdings (GNRC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Don’t panic about your 401(k)

    It’s been a heckuva turbulent ride, including Russian defaults, emerging market crises, dot-com disasters, terrorist atrocities, global financial meltdowns, a U.S. housing collapse that rivaled the Great Depression, inflation panics, deflation panics, energy crises, sovereign debt crises, and a global pandemic. Read: What is a bear market? The people who panic and sell the stocks in their retirement portfolios right here will end up kicking themselves.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD)) price down 11% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

    By selling US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) stock at an average sell price of US$102 over...

  • 3 Companies Boosting Their Dividends Faster Than Inflation

    Rising dividends can give investors a chance to see their purchasing power keep pace with rapidly rising prices.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.