U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,903.75
    -13.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,032.00
    -85.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,977.50
    -46.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.70
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.29
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5200
    +0.3020 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,273.66
    +616.92 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.06
    +13.23 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.60
    -2.08 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Shopee rolls out spending caps for all employees, including economy-only flights and $30 meals, as the company braces for layoffs and financial trouble

Nidhi Pandurangi
·2 min read
Shopee logo displayed on a phone screen and Shopee website displayed on a laptop screen
Ecommerce giant Shopee is bracing for financial trouble.NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty images

  • On September 15, Shopee CEO Forrest Li told employees the company would be restricting expense policies.

  • Layoff conversations began September 19, affecting a low-single-digit percentage of Shopee employees.

  • Shopee parent Sea Limited raised $6 billion in 2021, but now faces bleak fundraising prospects.

Ecommerce giant Shopee is bracing for financial trouble, and it's preparing for layoffs and employee spending caps.

Forrest Li, the company's billionaire founder, chairman, and CEO, told employees a tightened expense policy would be instituted from October 1 onwards.

In a 1,000-word internal memo sent to staffers on September 15 and seen by Insider, Li said reimbursements for business travel will be capped at economy class flight fares. Hotel stays will be capped at $150 a night. The company will be capping international business travel meal expenses to $30 a day and will no longer reimburse internal or external meals or entertainment, the memo states.

"For local car transportation, we will use the most economical service option provided by local ride booking or taxi services," Li wrote in the memo.

"These new rules will apply to every Sailor, including myself and the entire leadership team," Li wrote, addressing the employees as "sailors."

Li acknowledged in the memo that news like this can be "difficult to accept," but that the company needed to go through a transition that might be "painful and stressful."

Shopee parent Sea Limited, a darling of the investment community, raised $6 billion through the sale of equity and convertible bonds in September 2021. At the time, the deal was the biggest fundraising seen in Southeast Asia. The company is now facing bleak fundraising prospects in the current volatile market, the Li memo outlines.

Li's memo came a few days before conversations began to lay off a low single-digit percentage of Shopee employees.

A company spokesperson told Insider the changes are "part of our ongoing efforts to optimize operating efficiency with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency across our business."

Singapore-based Shopee was launched in seven Southeast Asia markets in 2015 and now operates in 13 countries across Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe, including Brazil, Poland, and China. Among its main competitors are Alibaba-backed ecommerce company Lazada group, Akulaku, and Bukalapak, per CB Insights. The company employed 67,000 people as of the end of 2021, Bloomberg reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Howard Levitt: If you're thinking of shortchanging a departing employee on a bonus, think again

    The lesson for employers is to not rely on the word 'discretion'

  • Sea to Fire 3% of Shopee Indonesia Staff as Layoffs Start

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is preparing to fire 3% of Shopee employees in Indonesia, part of a broader wave of regional job cuts intended to curb ballooning losses and win back investors.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniBusiness Class for $20,000 Means Staff Fly Coach or Not at AllBiden Says He Warned Xi of Investment Chill If China Backs PutinThe Singapore-based company will begin notifying a

  • You won't believe how similar this $34 orthopedic dog bed is to $300 Big Barker beds

    A dog is more than a best friend. They are family. Treat as such with this super soft orthopedic pet bed for less.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • $80 Oil Could Be Here to Stay. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    Policy makers are rethinking the price of a barrel so it's high enough to encourage drilling but low enough to keep help drivers.

  • 10 Biggest Car Companies in The World By Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 biggest car companies in the world by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest car companies in the world by sales. It is hard to imagine a life in which cars don’t exist. They have […]

  • Oil Inches Higher as a Softer Dollar Overshadows Expected Fed Rate Hike

    Traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates expected Wednesday.

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • Saudi Aramco Says Global Oil Buffers May Vanish When Demand Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarSaudi Aramco said a lack of investment in

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Growth stocks were an unstoppable force on Wall Street after the end of the Great Recession as historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's easy money policies provided companies with cheap capital to expand their businesses. Since late 2021, however, growth stocks have fallen out of favor, and with the U.S. on the brink of being in an official recession, these former high flyers are having difficulty finding love in the market. In fact, a recession just might have Pinterest making you richer now -- and in the future, too.

  • Food Supply Stays Tight as Disappointing U.S. Harvest Adds to Global Challenges

    Agriculture executives say at least two years of bumper crops are needed to relieve pressure from drought and the war in Ukraine.

  • German producer prices post surprise record jump in August

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in August at their strongest rate since records began both in annual and monthly terms, driven mainly by soaring energy prices, raising the chances that headline inflation will surge even higher. Energy prices in August on average were over double the same period last year, up 139%, and 20.4% higher than the previous month, the office reported. Inflation in Europe's largest economy is running at 8.8%, as a dearth in Russian fossil fuel deliveries following the invasion of Ukraine and imposition of Western sanctions has led to skyrocketing energy prices.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks to Benefit From Rising Rates, Loans

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and rise in loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like BAC, KEY & BKU are worth considering.

  • Best Energy ETFs for Q4 2022

    Energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invest primarily in stocks of natural gas, oil, and alternative energy companies. This doesn't perfectly match up with the companies included in the energy sector in the S&P 500, which includes oil and gas companies.

  • Iron Ore Rises as China’s Construction Stimulus Pays Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore prices wavered as the market assesses the strength of Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarEconomic indicators suggest that government stimulu

  • Oil prices up but expected Fed rate hike paints bearish picture

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday as OPEC and its allies keep producing less than their quotas, but were headed for a fourth monthly decline ahead of an expected further U.S. interest rate hike which may curb economic growth and fuel demand. Brent crude futures for November settlement were up 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $92.41 a barrel at 0939 GMT. A sign of underlying tight supply, a document from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia showed the group fell short of its output target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August - around 3.5% of global oil demand.

  • Middle East Shakes Russian Dominance of European Diesel Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarEurope’s drive to wean itself off relianc