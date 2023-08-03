Shopify Falls on Investor Growth Concerns Despite Revenue Beat
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Shopify Inc. dropped as investor concerns about long-term growth outweighed the Canadian e-commerce platform’s outlook for the current quarter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Treasury Rout Saps Risk Appetite as Stocks Retreat: Markets Wrap
Fitch’s US Credit Downgrade Sparks Criticism Along With Unease
The Strange Story Behind ‘Baldur’s Gate 3,’ One of the Year’s Biggest Releases
NYC Considers Central Park Among Sites to House Migrants as Crisis Mounts
Shopify said Wednesday that revenue in the current quarter will grow by 20% or more. Even so, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note that investors “still lack any road map” on future growth after the earnings call. US-listed shares of the Canadian e-commerce company slumped as much as 6.6% to $58.33, erasing more than $3 billion in market value.
Shopify president Harley Finkelstein defended the company’s strategy Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “We are architecting a new shape of Shopify” with a “focus on our main quest which is commerce software and retail software,” he said, responding to a question on the Morgan Stanley note. “We are also earning more parts of the merchant business.”
The company is expanding its shipping business and global merchant base. The cost-to-value ratio has led the company to see more merchants migrate to Shopify, according to Finkelstein. In May this year, Shopify announced plans to cut 20% of its staff and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a San Francisco-based supply chain management company.
Finklestein said he was optimistic about Shopify’s prospects even in a recessionary environment, saying businesses will still need to modernize and improve their efficiency using Shopify’s tools.
“For $39 a month, you can build a multimillion-dollar or multibillion-dollar company,” Finkelstein said. On Wednesday, Shopify said its second-quarter revenue was $1.69 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations.
The shares fell 4.8% to $59.44 at 2:46 p.m. in New York and had gained 80% through Wednesday’s close.
--With assistance from Ed Ludlow.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
Amazon Unveils Biggest Grocery Overhaul Since Buying Whole Foods
With AI Booming, Gary Gensler Wants to Keep Finance Safe for Humans
Honoring the Enslaved Man Who Made Jack Daniel’s First Whiskey
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.