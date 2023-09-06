Will Shopify (SHOP) Be Able to Drive Revenue Growth of More Than 20% Per Year?

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, markets performed well, and the S&P 500 index (“S&P”) and the Russell 1000 Growth Index returned 8.7% and 12.8%, respectively. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund Institutional and Retail shares also performed well in the quarter returning, 13.2% and 13.2%, respectively. The macroeconomic environment continued to support the portfolio beyond the company-specific news. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a commerce company. On September 5, 2023, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stock closed at $65.80 per share. One-month return of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) was 19.20%, and its shares gained 112.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has a market capitalization of $84.406 billion.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund made the following comment about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP): Shopify shares were a top contributor in the quarter following strong 1Q results and the announced divestiture of its logistics business. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) grew 15% year over year as e-commerce sales broadly rebounded and Shopify continued to take market share. Revenue grew 25% driven by increased merchant adoption of multiple products, especially Shop Pay. The company generated $86 million of free cash flow, up from a $46 million loss last year, and announced expectations to be free cash flow positive for each quarter for the rest of the year. The company had previously announced several cost savings plans, which are driving margin and free cash flow improvement, and now plans to divest its capital-intensive logistics arm. Faster growing revenue, lower operating expenses, and a less capital-intensive future were all cheered on by the market. Last year, 10% of US retail e-commerce sales flowed through SHOP, second only to Amazon, and the company is still enjoying significant tailwinds as retail merchants of all sizes adopt SHOP’s software tools to display, manage and sell their products across a dozen different sales channels. We believe that the overall growth of e-commerce, combined with the development of new products and services, such as its digital wallet Shop Pay, should continue to drive revenue growth of more than 20% per year over the next several years, accompanied by re-acceleration of operating margin growth and FCF generation."

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 74 hedge fund portfolios held Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) at the end of second quarter which was 66 in the previous quarter.

