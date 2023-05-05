U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.50
    +15.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,268.00
    +72.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,108.75
    +65.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.50
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,059.60
    +3.90 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.18 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3510
    -0.0520 (-1.53%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +1.75 (+9.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2586
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0920
    -0.1230 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,359.50
    +237.33 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.86
    +3.35 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,702.64
    -85.73 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance on what you need to know from Apple's earnings call

Shopify soars 28% on strong earnings and sale of logistics unit, plans to slash headcount

Filip De Mott
·2 min read
Person holds Shopify logo stickers
Shopify

  • Shopify shares rose as much as 28% Thursday after reporting a profit and announcing the sale of its logistics business.

  • It also announced that it will reduce headcount at the company by 20%.

  • Insider previously reported that Shopify was looking to change tack and pivot from logistics.

Shopify stock surged 28% on Thursday after the e-commerce company reported a surprise earnings beat for the first quarter and announced that it sold its logistics unit and would embark on a new round of reductions to headcount.

Insider previously reported in April that people at the company were expecting more layoffs ahead of the latest earnings, following a round of cuts last year.

Separately, Insider also reported this week that company insiders were bracing for a big strategy shift to the logistics side of the business, with plans to pull back on its "fulfillment center" warehouses, capital-heavy projects that had trouble turning a profit.

On Thursday, the company confirmed the reports, announcing it had sold its logistics unit to freight company Flexport. The deal includes the sale of Deliverr, a shipping service Shopify bought last year for $2.1 billion.

Like many online retail rivals, Shopify had focused on warehouse investments as the pandemic fueled longer-term expectations for e-commerce growth. In the new deal, Shopify will receive a 13% share in Flexport, which will become the retailer's logistics partner.

Meanwhile, the UK's Ocado Group agreed to purchase Shopify's warehouse automation provider, 6 River Systems.

Shopify's first-quarter revenue came in at $1.51 billion, surpassing estimates of $1.43 billion and adding $0.01 per share. The company benefited from its integration on the websites of other businesses, such as Mattel and Coty.

The stock was trading at $57.71 at 1:10 p.m ET, up about 24%.

Read the original article on Business Insider