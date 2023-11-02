Shopify Soars After Third Quarter Sales, Profit Beat Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. reported sales and profit for the third quarter that beat analyst expectations after the Canadian e-commerce giant slashed costs and partnered with Amazon.com Inc. for its fulfillment network.

Revenue for the period came in at $1.71 billion, up about 25% year-over-year and beating the $1.68 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding one-time items, was 24 cents a share, well above the 15 cents expectation.

Shopify rose as much as 18% in US premarket trading.

“Our results showcased the durability of our business model as we delivered a compelling combination of both top line growth and profitability,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said in a statement. “We will continue to operate with discipline, thoughtfully investing in the huge opportunities ahead across regions, products, and channels to help merchants capture every opportunity every step of the way.”

Gross merchandise volume, the overall value of merchant sales across Shopify’s systems, was $56.2 billion, above Wall Street projections of $54.42 billion.

The Ottawa-based company said 2023 revenue is expected grow at a “mid-twenties percentage rate” on a year-over-year basis, driven by sales growth in the fourth quarter “in the high teens.” Free cash flow will also continue to improve, the company said.

Shopify has been on a drive to turn around its business as it seeks to reverse a late-pandemic slump. Earlier this year it cut more than 2,000 jobs in a second round of job cuts and sold the majority of its logistics unit to Flexport Inc. In late August, it struck a deal to allow merchants on its platform to use Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” service to deliver packages.

