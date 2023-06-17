Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock grows 5.5% this past week

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) share price has soared 298% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 45% gain in the last three months.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because Shopify made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Shopify saw its revenue grow at 39% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 32% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Shopify seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Shopify in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Shopify shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 104% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 32% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Shopify by clicking this link.

