shopIN.nyc and Nextdoor join forces to support New York City's resurgence

·4 min read

Together the two companies will bring people together to shop locally this back-to-school season.

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- shopIN.nyc and Nextdoor today announced a back-to-school partnership to encourage neighbors to join in the shopIN.nyc movement and help NY residents purchase school supplies, in an effort to bolster local commerce that gives back to their beloved community. The partnership will further the two companies' shared mission to create more vibrant neighborhoods, by connecting neighbors with special amenities that keep dollars in the local economy, and giving back to neighborhood schools and community-based nonprofits.

shopIN.nyc logo
shopIN.nyc logo

NYC store owners have teamed up for the shopIN.nyc Back-To-School concierge program to change school supply shopping forever. They've put together the best collections of backpacks, shoes and supplies, so that NYC residents can purchase their supplies in one-stop-shop fashion. Nextdoor neighbors get a specific $15 gift card when they use the code ND15 at shopIN.NYC.

Started in mid-2020, shopIN.nyc offers a new model for local stores to thrive in NYC. The site makes it possible for NYC stores to team up into a local "Everything Store", to offer New Yorkers an alternative to big online retailers. New Yorkers can already shop over 100,000 items, from almost 100 retailers on the single site, with a single checkout, and same-day delivery in one bag.

Nextdoor, the neighborhood network, knows that when local businesses thrive, communities thrive and with businesses facing unprecedented challenges this past year, consumers are looking for ways to support local businesses, communities critical to their neighborhoods.

"Our small businesses are the heart and sole of our cities and what makes them unique, from Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store to Li-Lac chocolates to Hell's Kitchen Hot Sauce. The opportunity to partner with ShopIN allows us to provide a convenient way for New Yorkers who love their city to shop local from home. And — together with shopIN.nyc we are going to create value for neighbors and the local stores they love while also supporting our local public school system," said Maryam Banikarim, CMO of Nextdoor.

"It's thrilling to see companies like Nextdoor living their values by getting deeply involved in the community," said Andrew Tider, VP of Marketing for shopIN.nyc. "This movement has already shown us how much stronger our local retailers are when they team up. When companies like Nextdoor and other established organizations join the movement, we begin to see the larger vision of a more sustainable, vibrant, and empowered NYC becoming reality for all."

To sign up for Nextdoor visit Nextdoor.com and for more information on the Back-to-School Concierge visit here.

About shopIN.nyc

shopIN.nyc is a platform that enables stores all over the city to team up into the largest 'everything store' possible, and helps make sure they are the first to arrive at your door when you order online. ShopIN.nyc makes it convenient to shop your neighborhood from a single site, with a single checkout, and same-day delivery in one bag. The model was specifically designed to keep fees affordable for stores, and wages high for delivery staff, who are paid $25+/hr (plus tips). For more information and images: shopin.nyc/pages/pressroom

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 275,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Media contact: press@nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nextdoor, Inc.)
Nextdoor Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nextdoor, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shopinnyc-and-nextdoor-join-forces-to-support-new-york-citys-resurgence-301363154.html

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.

