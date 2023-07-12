Shoplifting gangs are targeting our stores, says Waitrose

shoplifting

Waitrose has said organised gangs of shoplifters are targeting its supermarkets, amid fears products are being stolen specifically to be resold.

The supermarket reported “rising numbers of shoplifting offences” in its stores, saying incidents were often orchestrated by organised gangs.

Lucy Brown, director of security for the John Lewis Partnership, told the BBC: “Some are one-off offenders but the majority are shoplifting on a regular basis, switching across all retailers.”

Earlier this month Waitrose said it was training staff to be extra attentive to give them less chance to steal items.

In trials, the supermarket found that having staff monitoring self checkout tills more closely stopped people from putting through items as cheaper alternatives when they scanned them. It also stopped people from failing to scan items.

Convenience store bosses have said more people are stealing “to order” and selling items on.

Speaking on BBC’s You and Yours, Chris Noice from the Association of Convenience Stores, said: “We know that because the items being stolen are those higher-value items like meat, alcohol, coffee, confectionery – the kind of items that can be sold on quite easily on social media or down the pub.”

Figures from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) show there has been a significant rise in shoplifting across the UK. Thefts were up by 26pc last year across shops in the 10 biggest cities, with estimates suggesting that retailers lost almost £1bn between 2021 and 2022.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, has warned that thieves are “becoming increasingly bold” and complained of a lack of interest from police.

Supermarkets have been battling to clamp down on thefts by placing security tags on more items, including Lurpak butter in some cases, and placing more items behind tills, such as baby formula.

Shoplifting has been on the rise as prices have been soaring, with food price inflation breaking records earlier this year.

While inflation has begun to slow, supermarket chiefs have warned that food prices will not fall back to pre-crisis levels.

