U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.00
    -17.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,206.00
    -104.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,077.25
    -74.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.30
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.57
    -2.22 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0106
    -0.0076 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1958
    -0.0078 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1550
    +1.0750 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,554.17
    -668.73 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.11
    -34.56 (-7.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.95
    -17.29 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

ShopLiftr Maximizes Ad Budgets, Bringing Value-Seeking Shoppers Together With Their Favorite Brands & Retailers

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High inflation and market instability have created severe problems for both marketers and consumers in the grocery industry. CPG marketers are struggling to reach their core consumer base effectively on compressed advertising budgets, and shoppers are increasingly forced to make economic decisions that impact which products they buy and how often. ShopLiftr enables brands to maximize marketing dollars by reaching shoppers in real-time to present critical savings at places they shop via innovative, proven digital ad technology solutions, across engaging mediums, delivering superior results.

Rising grocery prices and continuing supply chain issues leave consumers struggling to not only find the products they want and need but to stretch their food budgets as far as possible. With a return to pre-pandemic shopping behaviors, more consumers are flocking to physical stores to shop. Yet, grocery prices are continuing to rise across all tracked channels – affecting food, dollar, online, and more recently impacting club and mass. A recent report by Numerator underlined that in an unprecedented trend this past year, middle-income shoppers — with an annual income of $40,000 to $80,000 — recently surpassed low-income shoppers as the group most affected by escalating grocery costs.

Brands are losing market share to a surge in private label options as cost savings amongst cash-strapped shoppers are driving short-term switching behavior, with brand loyalty as less of a priority. With food costs up 10.1% during the last year, according to the U.S. government, the pressure is on big-name brands to give consumers a reason to put their product on their shopping list rather than switching to a CPG competitor or store brand.

ShopLiftr is confronting the shopper, brand, and retailer concerns head-on. Powered by the largest, most comprehensive proprietary database of active trade promotions from all major grocery chains in North America, ShopLiftr's unique dynamic creative platform supports responsive, personalized display and video ad units. It enables brands to promote savings on consumers' favorite products, effectively maintaining and increasing market share, and drives in-store traffic to the supporting retailer. Serving hyper-localized deals to consumers in real-time, in turn, saves them time and money.

"It's important to pay attention to the cost of goods, and especially on the items you need to pay consistently every month," said Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Irvine, California-based Sun Group Wealth Partners. With U.S. households spending an additional $341 a month to purchase the same goods and services compared to a year ago, presenting deals on those essential CPG products through winning pre-shop advertising tactics with strong success metrics is key.

A major discount retailer recently tested the combination of ShopLiftr's dynamic video and display advertising to increase in-store traffic and sales. The campaign amassed an additional 44,000 incremental customer visits and produced an incremental lift of 13.98%! Promoting relevant in-store deals inspired store visits that drove significant lift and increased both repeat visits and average basket size per customer.

ShopLiftr's digital ad tech platform has been built specifically to address the challenges faced by shoppers, brands, and retailers in the current climate. It helps marketers maximize their ad budgets and increase market share by delivering engaging, programmatic video and display ads that resonate with target audiences while simultaneously bringing value-seeking shoppers together with their favorite brands in-store locally, at reasonable prices.

Why spend more than you need to? With ShopLiftr, you'll get proven results - even on a budget!

>> Click here to learn more and book a demo today <<

About ShopLiftr

ShopLiftr is a digital ad technology company that aggregates and amplifies the largest collection of trade promotions, connecting shoppers with real-time, localized deals. ShopLiftr partners with the largest CPG brands and retailers in the world to deliver personalized digital advertising experiences at scale across North America.

https://www.shopliftr.com

Contacts

Ian Clark
VP of Sales
iclark@shopliftr.com
1 (613) 224-2525 x124

Genevieve Castonguay
Sales & Marketing Director
gcastonguay@shopliftr.com
1 (613) 224-2525 x119

https://www.shopliftr.com (CNW Group/ShopLiftr)
https://www.shopliftr.com (CNW Group/ShopLiftr)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shopliftr-maximizes-ad-budgets-bringing-value-seeking-shoppers-together-with-their-favorite-brands--retailers-301583273.html

SOURCE ShopLiftr

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Having Some Really Bad Luck With Its Vehicles

    Ford Motor Co. would probably like to hide under the hood of its vehicles lately, but that might not be such a good idea with the all bad luck the automaker has faced with its vehicles. Mich., company on July 8 issued a safety recall of a total of 100,689 of its 2020-2022 Corsair, Escape and Maverick vehicles with 2.5 liter HEV/PHEV engines because of an under hood fire hazard, according to a statement it sent to UPI. "Ford is issuing a safety recall for certain vehicles with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engine because in the event of an engine failure, significant quantities of engine oil and/or fuel vapor may be released into the under hood environment and may migrate to and/or accumulate near ignition sources resulting in potential under hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke," Ford said in the statement.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011

    China's antitrust watchdog on Sunday announced it had punished Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global, among others, for failing to report past merger deals for anti-monopoly reviews. The list of 28 offending cases included 12 involving social media and video gaming giant Tencent, five involving e-commerce giant Alibaba, and four involving ride-hailing platform operator Didi and its subsidiaries. Each case led to a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$74,600) - the maximum amount that the S

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Cutting China’s Pork Prices Means Reining In Millions of Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s success in bringing down the price of pork could hinge on how effectively central government manages a sprawling sector that still numbers millions of family farmers.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityA surge in the cost of China’s staple meat has official

  • 13 Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Totally Worth It

    Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Amazon Prime Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amazon's founding. Prime Day is Amazon's annual deal event on July 12-13 exclusively for Prime members.

  • If Enough People Did This, Would Gasoline Prices Come Down?

    Gas prices have been high for much of 2022, making struggling American families struggle more. Last week, President Joe Biden criticized oil companies, saying they had tripled their profits while families are suffering from high gas prices. The price of crude oil is the primary reason for the spike in gas prices but there are other reasons as well, some of them being supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. sanctions.

  • Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations as Orders Pile Up

    The meatpacker’s challenges have played out across its sprawling operations, from problems hatching enough chicks to short-handed processing lines.

  • STMicro, GlobalFoundries plan new $5.7 billion French chip factory

    PARIS/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Chipmakers STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries announced on Monday plans to build a semiconductor factory in France, drawing on funding from the government, the latest move to boost output in the region. The news comes as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to announce some 6.7 billion euros ($6.8 billion) worth of investment from major global companies at this week's Choose France summit. The United States and the European Union have been pushing for home-grown chip factories by offering billions in state subsidies to cut dependency on Asian suppliers and ease a global chip shortage, which has created havoc for carmakers.

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.

  • Alex Rodriguez on why he invested in insurance startup Ranger

    'I am frequently reminded of something...Warren Buffet said that has always stuck with me: he told me that I should get into the insurance business.'

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.