U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.65
    +14.99 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,973.68
    +181.01 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,868.16
    +87.62 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.05
    +34.72 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    +0.77 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2140
    +0.0300 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7110
    +0.2430 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,278.93
    -268.21 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.42
    +1.53 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Shopoff Realty Investments Acquires a Ground Lease on 7.25 Acres of Freeway-Adjacent Land in La Mirada, CA

·2 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has acquired the ground lease on 7.25 acres of land in La Mirada, California, directly adjacent to Interstate 5.

Shopoff Realty Investments
Shopoff Realty Investments

"Centrally located on the border of Orange and Los Angeles Counties, this property provides an exceptional opportunity to create various commercial-oriented uses that benefit from its I-5 frontage," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and Chief Executive Officer William Shopoff. "The Shopoff team will work to create sub-ground leases for uses such as restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations, billboard advertising and more."

The property is located along Firestone Boulevard, with access to the new Valley View Avenue Bridge, which will provide motorists direct freeway access when completed in 2022.

Shopoff Realty Investments Executive Vice President of Real Estate Brian Rupp added, "With Caltrans investing $1.9 billion to improve this vital corridor, traffic counts are expected to be more than 300,000 a day when improvements are completed early next year. This will add additional value to the property as increased consumer visibility will benefit commercial tenants."

In addition to freeway access, the property is also located near major population and employment centers, with ample day time traffic from area residents.

About Shopoff Realty Investments
Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 29-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 29-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures
This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Contact:
Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shopoff-realty-investments-acquires-a-ground-lease-on-7-25-acres-of-freeway-adjacent-land-in-la-mirada-ca-301349576.html

SOURCE Shopoff Realty Investments

Recommended Stories

  • Why Zymergen's Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    It has been a crazy week for this synthetic-biology upstart -- and the week's not even over yet.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Microvision (MVIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MVIS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Flora Growth Is Falling Today

    What happened? Shares of emerging Canada-based cannabis company Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) are down 22% to $9.90 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. There was no news per se leading to the decline. However, the stock is up over 300% in the past two weeks, so profit-taking naturally took place.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Is Take-Two Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?

    Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) delivered bookings and adjusted earnings per share that were better than the consensus analyst estimate. The overriding issue seems to be that investors were looking for a stronger outlook for the near term and management didn't offer that. This top game producer has reached a larger plateau of net bookings and players that it can build on to deliver market-beating returns to investors over the long term.

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MercadoLibre's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the MercadoLibre earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Pops on Earnings and Revenue Beat

    The cannabis stock rose nearly 2% following the company's release of its Q2 results on Wednesday after the close.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Their Payouts in 5 Years

    These hugely profitable businesses have plenty of room to make some aggressive increases to their dividends in the future.