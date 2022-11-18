Shoppers Drug Mart Helps Torontonians Save Time and Stay Healthy this Holiday Season

Shoppers Drug Mart and Toronto Public Health announce combination COVID-19 and Flu vaccine walk-in clinics at select locations across the city

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With winter upon us, and more time spent indoors, Shoppers Drug Mart and Toronto Public Health are teaming up to help Torontonians save time and stay healthy this holiday season. On November 24th and December 8th, walk-in clinics at select Shoppers Drug Mart locations across the GTA will be offering both COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots. While the clinics are geared toward those 50 and older, all eligible patients are welcome.

"As healthcare professionals, we're faced with a unique set of challenges this year – COVID-19 remains a real risk and the flu has the potential to wreak havoc on our already overburdened healthcare system," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "Throughout the pandemic pharmacists have played an important role, supporting public health priorities in the fight against COVID. As the situation evolved, so too have our tactics to help keep our communities safe and healthy. We're pleased to offer these combination clinics this year, to make vaccinations more accessible and convenient for those who need them."

