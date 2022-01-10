SHOPPERS PREPARE FOR NATIONAL USE YOUR GIFT CARD DAY™

Annual Event Returns Jan. 15 to Remind Consumers that Gift Cards were Meant to be Spent

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to search wallets, purses, and emails for the year's most popular present: the gift card. The third annual National Use Your Gift Card Day on Saturday, January 15 reminds consumers to go out and spend unused gift cards. The Day aims to stop the loss of billions of dollars in forgotten gift cards: a whopping $15.3 billion, according to Bankrate.com.

"Most of us received at least one or two gift cards this holiday season," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of the national shopping holiday. "National Use Your Gift Card Day is a reminder – right after the holiday gift card giving season – to rescue those unused gift cards and use them before they are forgotten."

According to Pitney Bowes BOXpoll survey, most consumers who receive a gift card (58%) plan to spend it either within days or a few weeks after the holiday, and nearly one in three (30%) consumers spend gift cards months after the holidays—if they remember them at all.

Merchants are taking note. Retailers and restaurants supporting the national shopping holiday include:

Applebee's ®

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Levenger

Macy's

Melting Pot

Panera Bread®

Smashburger

Additional retailers and restaurants are excited to give consumers the opportunity to add value to their cards by offering a special incentive to use their gift cards on National Use Your Gift Card Day:

The Great Greek: Free cookie when you use your Great Greek gift card for purchases.

Jon Smith Subs: Free cookie when you use your Jon Smith Subs gift card for purchases.

Maurices: Shop using a Maurices gift card, in-store or online at maurices.com, and receive triple rewards points on your purchase.

Saks: Use your Saks gift card, in-store or online, on National Use Your Gift Card Day or take advantage of Saks.com Fashion Flash 1/16-1/17 with savings up to 75% off.

Saks OFF 5TH: Take an extra 20% off select clearance, in-store or online, and maximize savings when you use your Saks OFF 5th gift card.

National Use Your Gift Card Day recommends this simple three-step plan:

1 – Locate all unspent gift cards, even ones left with a small balance.

2 – Visit providers' websites to find special deals to maximize your gift card and save money on purchases.

3 – Make a shopping or dining plan to use them.

Consumers can also benefit those in need by donating unused cards to charity.

For more information, visit www.UseYourGiftCard.com or email info@useyourgiftcard.com .

About National Use Your Gift Card Day and UseYourGiftCard.Com

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held on the third Saturday each January, reminding consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten. Consumers can check UseYourGiftCard.Com for more information, an updated list of merchants, and find advice for getting the most out of their gift cards on Jan. 15, 2022.

