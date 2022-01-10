U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,636.25
    -31.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,028.00
    -79.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,377.75
    -203.25 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.80
    -11.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.69
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0069 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0270 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    20.98
    +1.37 (+6.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,246.50
    -1,408.91 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.81
    -93.07 (-8.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.60
    -7.68 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

SHOPPERS PREPARE FOR NATIONAL USE YOUR GIFT CARD DAY™

·3 min read

Annual Event Returns Jan. 15 to Remind Consumers that Gift Cards were Meant to be Spent

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to search wallets, purses, and emails for the year's most popular present: the gift card. The third annual National Use Your Gift Card Day on Saturday, January 15 reminds consumers to go out and spend unused gift cards. The Day aims to stop the loss of billions of dollars in forgotten gift cards: a whopping $15.3 billion, according to Bankrate.com.

National Use Your Gift Card Day on Saturday, January 15 reminds consumers to go out and spend unused gift cards.

"Most of us received at least one or two gift cards this holiday season," said Tracy Tilson, Founder of the national shopping holiday. "National Use Your Gift Card Day is a reminder – right after the holiday gift card giving season – to rescue those unused gift cards and use them before they are forgotten."

According to Pitney Bowes BOXpoll survey, most consumers who receive a gift card (58%) plan to spend it either within days or a few weeks after the holiday, and nearly one in three (30%) consumers spend gift cards months after the holidays—if they remember them at all.

Merchants are taking note. Retailers and restaurants supporting the national shopping holiday include:

  • Applebee's ®

  • Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

  • Bonefish Grill

  • Carrabba's Italian Grill

  • Chick-fil-A

  • Chipotle

  • Levenger

  • Macy's

  • Melting Pot

  • Panera Bread®

  • Smashburger

Additional retailers and restaurants are excited to give consumers the opportunity to add value to their cards by offering a special incentive to use their gift cards on National Use Your Gift Card Day:

  • The Great Greek: Free cookie when you use your Great Greek gift card for purchases.

  • Jon Smith Subs: Free cookie when you use your Jon Smith Subs gift card for purchases.

  • Maurices: Shop using a Maurices gift card, in-store or online at maurices.com, and receive triple rewards points on your purchase.

  • Saks: Use your Saks gift card, in-store or online, on National Use Your Gift Card Day or take advantage of Saks.com Fashion Flash 1/16-1/17 with savings up to 75% off.

  • Saks OFF 5TH: Take an extra 20% off select clearance, in-store or online, and maximize savings when you use your Saks OFF 5th gift card.

National Use Your Gift Card Day recommends this simple three-step plan:

1 – Locate all unspent gift cards, even ones left with a small balance.
2 – Visit providers' websites to find special deals to maximize your gift card and save money on purchases.
3 – Make a shopping or dining plan to use them.

Consumers can also benefit those in need by donating unused cards to charity.

For more information, visit www.UseYourGiftCard.com or email info@useyourgiftcard.com.

About National Use Your Gift Card Day and UseYourGiftCard.Com
National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held on the third Saturday each January, reminding consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten. Consumers can check UseYourGiftCard.Com for more information, an updated list of merchants, and find advice for getting the most out of their gift cards on Jan. 15, 2022.

Media Contact:
Jackie Rodriguez, jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoppers-prepare-for-national-use-your-gift-card-day-301457135.html

SOURCE UseYourGiftCard.com

Recommended Stories

  • Officers Ran Off After Firing Stun Gun That Set Man Ablaze, Video Shows

    A large man enters the lobby of a small police station in upstate New York trailed by two officers. He is agitated and appears to be inebriated. He staggers around the cramped room, shoves a small table aside, empties his pockets, bangs repeatedly on a glass partition, strips off some of his clothes, sits, stands, sits and stands again. The two officers, joined by a third, mostly keep their distance as they talk to the man in a way that appears to be meant to calm him. After about 20 minutes, he

  • Turkmenistan's president orders closure of the 'Gateway to Hell'

    Turkmenistan's strongman president has ordered the 'Gateway to Hell' to be closed as he demanded a giant desert crater that has been on fire for decades be extinguished.

  • Police release video of gunman in shooting that killed NYC Burger King cashier

    The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. inside the Burger King at E. 116th Street and Lexington Ave.

  • 19 dead after catastrophic apartment building fire in the Bronx

    Officials said at least 19 people were killed and 61 injured after a major fire tore through an apartment building in The Bronx in New York City on Sunday, January 9.

  • Foxconn to Restart India IPhone Plant Shut by Labor Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group will gradually resume operations at a plant in India that makes iPhones for Apple Inc., as it begins to address workers’ protests over sub-standard living conditions. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Djokovic Moves Closer to Australi

  • Huge Abandoned Motorcycle Collection Uncovered

    What would you do if you came across this?

  • Asheville police, ATF search for suspect after more than 30 guns stolen from gun shop

    Asheville police are searching for a suspect they say broke in and stole 30 guns from a South Asheville gun shop Jan. 7.

  • Paraguayan authorities seize nearly 950 kilos of cocaine

    Members of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) of Paraguay display bricks of cocaine after 947 kilos of the illegal drug was seized in an operation and the leader of the criminal organization was detained.

  • Former 'Hollywood Madam' says she's moving out of Nevada

    The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring said she is moving out of a southern Nevada town where she has lived for about 15 years. Heidi Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times she is angry that someone shot one of her cherished pet parrots with a pellet gun just before Christmas.

  • Surveillance video captures suspect in NYC Burger King shooting

    Surveillance video captured the moment when a masked gunman brandished his weapon at a Burger King in New York City, where he shot and killed a teenage cashier.

  • Washington State Man Charged with Hate Crime After Getting Involved In His Daughter’s Scuffle to Threaten a Black Schoolmate and Follow Him Around Off School Grounds

    A Washington state man identified as William Cunningham is facing felony hate crime charges after video footage captured him hurling racial slurs as he threatened […]

  • Jury acquits Houma man accused of inappropriate touching

    A Terrebonne Parish jury has acquitted a Houma man accused of child sex crimes.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in prison

    A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said. Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government. Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the charges against her are contrived to legitimize the military’s seizure of power and prevent her from returning to politics.

  • Downed plane hit by train in LA after pilot freed

    Dramatic video shows a downed plane being hit by a train on Sunday at a Los Angeles level crossing.The passenger train slammed into a downed Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot.Video obtained by Reuters showed the train ramming in full force, sending airplane debris flying across a fence and nearly hitting bystanders."The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection," Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old music composer who was filming on the scene, said. "Immediately just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me."No one on board the train was injured, local media reported.

  • Dramatic video captures cliff collapsing on tourist boats, killing 10

    One video, shared on social media, showed the minute before the incident, with people warning that "lots of stones are falling."

  • 10 Silly Mistakes To Stop Making When You Shop at Costco

    It's no secret that you can shop at Costco and save money, but you can also make silly mistakes that don't pay off. Mistakes you might make include the ones you'll eventually realize, like having to...

  • Oklahoma Couple Accused of Having Sex After Gruesome Love Triangle Slaying

    Tulsa Police DepartmentA murder suspect in Oklahoma allegedly admitted to police that he and his fellow suspect had sex in the victim’s bed as they could hear her “struggling to live” in the next room.According to an affidavit from Tulsa police, obtained by local outlet KNWA/KFTA, 28-year-old Nicholas Johnson and 25-year-old Brinlee Denison beat the victim, Sarah Maguire, to death with a crowbar inside her home in Oklahoma earlier this week. The outlet reported that the pair face charges of firs

  • Police IT worker jailed after downloading pictures of murder victims

    Darren Collins, 56, accessed over 3,000 images between January 2014 and December 2018.

  • Green Bay rescue: 27 people saved from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin

    No one was injured in incident

  • Factbox-Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

    Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, based on information available to Reuters.